Trade ideas for EURJPY, GBPUSD, and AUDUSD are available today. The ideas expire on 29 April 2026 at 8:00 AM (GMT +3).
The EURJPY currency pair is showing no clear signs of an end to its upward movement, despite a local bearish correction, indicating continued bullish momentum in the medium term. The overall positive market sentiment remains, although the likelihood of a continued corrective decline is still high. The risk-to-reward ratio for opening long positions at current levels remains unfavourable, making buying less attractive. A firm move above the 186.50 level would confirm strengthening bullish momentum and open the door to further growth towards 188.00. Today’s trade idea for EURJPY suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.
For EURJPY, there is a slight predominance of bearish expectations – 52% versus 48%. The risk-to-reward ratio is 1:4. The potential profit is 150 pips at the first take-profit target and 200 pips at the second, while possible losses are limited to 50 pips.
The 1.3576 resistance level held back further GBPUSD growth, after which increased selling pressure triggered a reversal and a downward movement. The current decline is expected to continue in the short term, although the overall bias remains upward, and any corrective pullbacks will likely be limited. Under these conditions, the preferred strategy remains searching for buying opportunities on dips with a tight stop-loss, considering the potential for the uptrend to resume. The key support level is located at 1.3470, where a buying reaction is possible. Today’s trade idea for GBPUSD suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.
Market sentiment for GBPUSD shows a bearish bias – 55% versus 45%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:4. The potential profit is 126 pips at the first take-profit target and 200 pips at the second, with possible losses capped at 44 pips.
Buyers continue to maintain control of the AUDUSD pair, although weakening upward momentum suggests a reversal pattern is likely. In the short term, the pair could attempt to continue its upward trajectory, but the current price action is beginning to show signs of forming a local peak. Under these conditions, the preferred scenario becomes searching for selling opportunities on price rises. The key resistance level is concentrated at 0.7200, where increased selling pressure is expected. Today’s trade idea for AUDUSD suggests placing a pending Sell Limit order.
The news background for AUDUSD reflects a predominance of bearish expectations – 54% versus 46%. The risk-to-reward ratio is 1:5. The potential profit is 100 pips at the first take-profit target and 125 pips at the second, with possible losses limited to 25 pips.
This article provides the EURUSD forecast for 2026 and 2027 and highlights the main factors determining the direction of the pair’s movements. We will apply technical analysis, take into account the opinions of leading experts, large banks, and financial institutions, and study AI-based forecasts. This comprehensive insight into EURUSD predictions should help investors and traders make informed decisions.
Dive deep into the Gold (XAUUSD) price outlook for 2026 and beyond, combining technical analysis, expert forecasts, and key macroeconomic factors. It explains the drivers behind gold’s recent surge, explores potential scenarios including a move toward 4,500 to 5,000 USD per ounce, and highlights why the metal remains a strong hedge during global uncertainty.
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.