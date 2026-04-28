Trade ideas for EURJPY, GBPUSD, and AUDUSD are available today. The ideas expire on 29 April 2026 at 8:00 AM (GMT +3).

EURJPY trade idea

The EURJPY currency pair is showing no clear signs of an end to its upward movement, despite a local bearish correction, indicating continued bullish momentum in the medium term. The overall positive market sentiment remains, although the likelihood of a continued corrective decline is still high. The risk-to-reward ratio for opening long positions at current levels remains unfavourable, making buying less attractive. A firm move above the 186.50 level would confirm strengthening bullish momentum and open the door to further growth towards 188.00. Today’s trade idea for EURJPY suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

For EURJPY, there is a slight predominance of bearish expectations – 52% versus 48%. The risk-to-reward ratio is 1:4. The potential profit is 150 pips at the first take-profit target and 200 pips at the second, while possible losses are limited to 50 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point: 186.00

Target: 187.50

Target 2: 188.00

Stop-loss: 185.50

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GBPUSD trade idea

The 1.3576 resistance level held back further GBPUSD growth, after which increased selling pressure triggered a reversal and a downward movement. The current decline is expected to continue in the short term, although the overall bias remains upward, and any corrective pullbacks will likely be limited. Under these conditions, the preferred strategy remains searching for buying opportunities on dips with a tight stop-loss, considering the potential for the uptrend to resume. The key support level is located at 1.3470, where a buying reaction is possible. Today’s trade idea for GBPUSD suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

Market sentiment for GBPUSD shows a bearish bias – 55% versus 45%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:4. The potential profit is 126 pips at the first take-profit target and 200 pips at the second, with possible losses capped at 44 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point: 1.3470

Target 1: 1.3596

Target 2: 1.3670

Stop-loss: 1.3426

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AUDUSD trade idea

Buyers continue to maintain control of the AUDUSD pair, although weakening upward momentum suggests a reversal pattern is likely. In the short term, the pair could attempt to continue its upward trajectory, but the current price action is beginning to show signs of forming a local peak. Under these conditions, the preferred scenario becomes searching for selling opportunities on price rises. The key resistance level is concentrated at 0.7200, where increased selling pressure is expected. Today’s trade idea for AUDUSD suggests placing a pending Sell Limit order.

The news background for AUDUSD reflects a predominance of bearish expectations – 54% versus 46%. The risk-to-reward ratio is 1:5. The potential profit is 100 pips at the first take-profit target and 125 pips at the second, with possible losses limited to 25 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point: 0.7200

Target: 0.7100

Target 2: 0.7075

Stop-loss: 0.7225

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