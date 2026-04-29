Trade ideas for USDCAD, XAGUSD, and EURUSD are available today. The ideas expire on 30 April 2026 at 8:00 AM (GMT +3).

USDCAD trade idea

The decline in the USDCAD pair suggests that the current correction is likely nearing completion. Against this backdrop, the market is beginning to show signs of a potential reversal and bullish momentum. However, opening long positions at current levels does not appear particularly attractive in terms of the risk-to-reward ratio. A breakout above the 1.3675 resistance level would confirm further growth. In this case, the price may continue to rise with a target at 1.3775. Today’s trade idea for USDCAD suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

For USDCAD, bearish expectations prevail – 55% vs 45%. The risk-to-reward ratio is above 1:2. The potential profit is 100 pips at the first take-profit target and 125 pips at the second, while possible losses are limited to 50 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point: 1.3650

Target: 1.3750

Target 2: 1.3775

Stop-loss: 1.3600

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XAGUSD trade idea

XAGUSD prices appear to be forming a local bottom, and a reversal candlestick pattern has appeared. This reflects market uncertainty after the decline and may indicate that bearish momentum is slowing. As a result, a short-term bullish correction is possible, although its upside potential appears limited. Additional overhead pressure comes from the Ichimoku Cloud, which acts as strong resistance and restrains further growth. In these conditions, it is preferable to consider selling on the upside with a tight stop-loss. Today’s trade idea for XAGUSD suggests placing a pending Sell Limit order.

The information background for XAGUSD shows a predominance of bearish expectations – 57% vs 43%. The risk-to-reward ratio is above 1:3. The potential profit is 5,760 pips at the first take-profit target and 7,600 pips at the second, with possible losses limited to 2,020 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point: 76.60

Target 1: 70.84

Target 2: 69.00

Stop-loss: 78.62

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EURUSD trade idea

The medium-term trend in the EURUSD pair remains bearish. The RSI is steadily moving lower, reflecting continued selling pressure. At the same time, opening short positions at current levels is not the most attractive decision in terms of risk versus potential reward. In these conditions, the preferred strategy is to sell on a rebound. The key resistance zone is located at 1.1745, where selling pressure may intensify and the bearish momentum could resume. Today’s trade idea for EURUSD suggests placing a pending Sell Limit order.

Market sentiment for EURUSD shows a bearish bias – 67% vs 33%. The risk-to-reward ratio is 1:5. The potential profit is 80 pips at the first take-profit target and 100 pips at the second, while possible losses are capped at 20 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point: 1.1745

Target: 1.1665

Target 2: 1.1645

Stop-loss: 1.1765

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