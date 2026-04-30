Trade ideas for GBPUSD, USDCHF, and AUDUSD are available today. The ideas expire on 1 May 2026 at 8:00 AM (GMT +3).
The GBPUSD currency pair remains in oversold territory, supporting a recovery in short-term demand and creating potential for a corrective rebound. Current price action remains uncertain, with the market forming an intraday sideways consolidation, indicating an accumulation phase before the next impulsive move. The priority strategy remains to seek opportunities to enter long positions on pullbacks. The key support zone is located at 1.3435; holding above this level will keep conditions in place for further upside. Today’s trade idea for GBPUSD suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.
Market sentiment for GBPUSD shows a bearish bias – 65% vs 35%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:3. The potential profit is 126 pips at the first take-profit target and 165 pips at the second, while potential losses are capped at 44 pips.
The USDCHF currency pair appears to be forming a local bottom, indicating weakening bearish pressure and a gradual recovery in buyer demand. At the same time, there is still a risk of a bearish divergence, which could cap the upside and trigger a short-term decline. A temporary pullback is expected and may be viewed as an opportunity to open long positions. The key support level is located at 0.7880. Today’s trade idea for USDCHF suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.
For USDCHF, bearish expectations prevail – 51% vs 49%. The risk-to-reward ratio is 1:5. The potential profit is 80 pips at the first take-profit target and 100 pips at the second, with potential losses limited to 20 pips.
The AUDUSD pair is undergoing a minor correction, but the slowdown in the bullish momentum suggests an elevated risk of an upcoming reversal. Current price action indicates a local peak is forming, increasing the probability of a bearish correction. The short-term RSI continues to move higher, confirming potential for a brief upward move. The key resistance level is located at 0.7150, where selling pressure may intensify. Today’s trade idea for AUDUSD suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.
Market sentiment for AUDUSD shows a bearish bias – 63% vs 37%. The risk-to-reward ratio is 1:5. The potential profit is 80 pips at the first take-profit target and 100 pips at the second, while potential losses are limited to 20 pips.
This article provides the EURUSD forecast for 2026 and 2027 and highlights the main factors determining the direction of the pair’s movements. We will apply technical analysis, take into account the opinions of leading experts, large banks, and financial institutions, and study AI-based forecasts. This comprehensive insight into EURUSD predictions should help investors and traders make informed decisions.
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Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.