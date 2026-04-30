Trade ideas for GBPUSD, USDCHF, and AUDUSD are available today. The ideas expire on 1 May 2026 at 8:00 AM (GMT +3).

GBPUSD trade idea

The GBPUSD currency pair remains in oversold territory, supporting a recovery in short-term demand and creating potential for a corrective rebound. Current price action remains uncertain, with the market forming an intraday sideways consolidation, indicating an accumulation phase before the next impulsive move. The priority strategy remains to seek opportunities to enter long positions on pullbacks. The key support zone is located at 1.3435; holding above this level will keep conditions in place for further upside. Today’s trade idea for GBPUSD suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

Market sentiment for GBPUSD shows a bearish bias – 65% vs 35%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:3. The potential profit is 126 pips at the first take-profit target and 165 pips at the second, while potential losses are capped at 44 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point: 1.3435

Target: 1.3561

Target 2: 1.3600

Stop-loss: 1.3391

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USDCHF trade idea

The USDCHF currency pair appears to be forming a local bottom, indicating weakening bearish pressure and a gradual recovery in buyer demand. At the same time, there is still a risk of a bearish divergence, which could cap the upside and trigger a short-term decline. A temporary pullback is expected and may be viewed as an opportunity to open long positions. The key support level is located at 0.7880. Today’s trade idea for USDCHF suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

For USDCHF, bearish expectations prevail – 51% vs 49%. The risk-to-reward ratio is 1:5. The potential profit is 80 pips at the first take-profit target and 100 pips at the second, with potential losses limited to 20 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point: 0.7880

Target 1: 0.7960

Target 2: 0.7980

Stop-loss: 0.7860

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AUDUSD trade idea

The AUDUSD pair is undergoing a minor correction, but the slowdown in the bullish momentum suggests an elevated risk of an upcoming reversal. Current price action indicates a local peak is forming, increasing the probability of a bearish correction. The short-term RSI continues to move higher, confirming potential for a brief upward move. The key resistance level is located at 0.7150, where selling pressure may intensify. Today’s trade idea for AUDUSD suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

Market sentiment for AUDUSD shows a bearish bias – 63% vs 37%. The risk-to-reward ratio is 1:5. The potential profit is 80 pips at the first take-profit target and 100 pips at the second, while potential losses are limited to 20 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point: 0.7150

Target: 0.7070

Target 2: 0.7050

Stop-loss: 0.7170

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