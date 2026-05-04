Trade ideas for USDCAD, XAGUSD, and EURGBP are available today. The ideas expire on 5 May 2026 at 8:00 AM (GMT +3).

USDCAD trade idea

The decline in the USDCAD pair suggests the current downside momentum is likely nearing completion and creates conditions for a bullish reversal. However, the risk-to-reward ratio for buying at current levels remains unfavourable, as the market has not fully confirmed a trend reversal yet. A breakout above 1.3700 will be a key signal of strengthening bullish momentum and confirmation that the pair is ready to move higher. If this scenario plays out, the upside target could be located at 1.3700. Today’s trade idea for USDCAD suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

For USDCAD, bullish expectations slightly outweigh bearish ones – 51% vs 49%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:2. The potential profit is 100 pips at the first take-profit target and 125 pips at the second, while potential losses are limited to 50 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point: 1.3575

Target: 1.3675

Target 2: 1.3700

Stop-loss: 1.3525

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XAGUSD trade idea

XAGUSD prices encountered strong resistance at 76.98, after which the quotes declined. The current bearish momentum will likely continue, but the Ichimoku Cloud support may limit the depth of the drop. Against this background, the preferred strategy remains buying on pullbacks, expecting a subsequent recovery and a return to higher silver prices. The key support level is located at 73.00, where buying pressure is expected to strengthen. Today’s trade idea for XAGUSD suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

The information backdrop for XAGUSD shows a bearish bias – 59% vs 41%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:3. The potential profit is 5,540 pips at the first take-profit target and 7,450 pips at the second, while potential losses are capped at 1,940 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point: 73.00

Target 1: 78.54

Target 2: 80.45

Stop-loss: 71.06

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EURGBP trade idea

An analysis of the EURGBP currency pair indicates an attractive risk-to-reward ratio for opening long positions. Buyers were active near 0.8612, suggesting a key support area has formed and the pair may attempt to reverse upwards from this level. The 0.8617 mark acts as a key pivot from which further upside movement may develop. At the same time, the 0.8655 level now serves as strong resistance and may cap the advance. Today’s trade idea for EURGBP suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

For EURGBP, bearish sentiment slightly prevails – 51% vs 49%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:3. The potential profit is 31 pips at the first take-profit target and 41 pips at the second, with potential losses limited to 12 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point: 0.8622

Target: 0.8653

Target 2: 0.8663

Stop-loss: 0.8610

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