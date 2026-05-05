Trade ideas for GBPUSD, EURJPY, and XAUUSD are available today. The ideas expire on 6 May 2026 at 8:00 AM (GMT +3).

GBPUSD trade idea

The GBPUSD pair is trading near oversold territory, indicating potential for renewed bullish momentum in the near term. Under these conditions, the priority strategy for today remains buying on price declines, since the current drop is most likely corrective. At the same time, the technical picture on the H1 chart suggests a further short-term decline before recovery. The nearest key support level is located at 1.3470, where increased buying pressure may be expected. Today’s trading idea for GBPUSD suggests placing a Buy Limit pending order.

The news background for GBPUSD indicates a slight predominance of bearish expectations – 51% versus 49%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:4. The potential profit is 131 pips at the first take-profit target and 190 pips at the second, while possible losses are capped at 46 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point: 1.3470

Target: 1.3601

Target 2: 1.3660

Stop-loss: 1.3424

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EURJPY trade idea

Despite the sharp decline in the EURJPY pair, there are still no clear signals that the uptrend is ending. At the same time, a deeper bearish correction is possible, although such a decline does not disrupt the structure of the overall trend. Buying at current levels offers an unfavourable risk-to-reward ratio, which restrains buyer activity. A breakout above 184.00 will confirm the resumption of strong bullish momentum, after which the likelihood of a move towards 185.50 will increase. Today’s trading idea for EURJPY suggests placing a Buy Limit pending order.

For EURJPY, bearish expectations slightly prevail – 61% versus 39%. The risk-to-reward ratio is 1:4. The potential profit is 150 pips at the first take-profit target and 200 pips at the second, with possible losses limited to 50 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point: 183.50

Target 1: 185.00

Target 2: 185.50

Stop-loss: 183.00

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XAUUSD trade idea

XAUUSD has broken out of its wedge-shaped formation, indicating increasing downward pressure with a target at USD 4,510. At the same time, the Asian session saw local demand, which is holding back a sharp price decline and indicating the presence of buyers at lower levels. Current signals remain mixed, making it difficult to form a clear short-term scenario for gold. The nearest key resistance level is located at 4,644 USD, where selling pressure may intensify. Today’s trading idea for XAUUSD suggests placing a Sell Limit pending order.

The information background for XAUUSD shows a balance in market sentiment – 50% versus 50%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:3. The potential profit is 8,900 pips at the first take-profit target and 13,400 pips at the second, while possible losses are limited to 4,000 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point: 4,644.00

Target: 4,555.00

Target 2: 4,510.00

Stop-loss: 4,684.00

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