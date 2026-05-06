Trade ideas for USDCAD, USDCHF, and AUDUSD are available today. The ideas expire on 7 May 2026 at 8:00 AM (GMT +3).

USDCAD trade idea

The decline in the USDCAD pair has shown signs of exhaustion, indicating a slowdown in bearish momentum and increasing the likelihood of an upside reversal. Current levels do not offer an attractive risk-to-reward ratio for opening long positions, as the price remains in an area of uncertainty. A breakout above 1.3600 would confirm bullish momentum and strengthen reversal signals, opening the door to further growth, with the next upside target at 1.3700. Today’s trading idea for USDCAD suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

For USDCAD, bullish expectations slightly prevail – 55% vs 45%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:2. The potential profit is 100 pips at the first take-profit and 125 pips at the second, while possible losses are limited to 50 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point: 1.3575

Target: 1.3675

Target 2: 1.3700

Stop-loss: 1.3525

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USDCHF trade idea

The USDCHF pair appears to be forming a potential peak, indicating weakening bullish momentum and increasing the likelihood of a near-term reversal. A temporary move higher is expected today, allowing the price to test the resistance zone. The key resistance level is located at 0.7830, where renewed selling pressure and a decline are likely. The preferred approach is to seek opportunities to sell USDCHF on rallies. Today’s trading idea for USDCHF suggests placing a pending Sell Limit order.

Market sentiment for USDCHF shows a slight bullish bias – 51% vs 49%. The risk-to-reward ratio is 1:5. The potential profit is 60 pips at the first take-profit and 75 pips at the second, while possible losses are capped at 15 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point: 0.7830

Target 1: 0.7770

Target 2: 0.7755

Stop-loss: 0.7845

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AUDUSD trade idea

The medium-term outlook for the AUDUSD pair indicates continued bullish momentum, suggesting buyer dominance and potential for further gains. However, the price is in overbought territory, signalling an overheated market and increasing the likelihood of a corrective decline in the near term. The preferred strategy for today is to seek long opportunities on pullbacks. The key support level is located at 0.7210, where demand may resume and new buying opportunities could form. Today’s trading idea for AUDUSD suggests placing a Buy Limit pending order.

The news background for AUDUSD reflects prevailing bearish expectations – 57% vs 43%. The risk-to-reward ratio is 1:5. The potential profit is 60 pips at the first take-profit and 75 pips at the second, with possible losses limited to 15 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point: 0.7210

Target: 0.7270

Target 2: 0.7285

Stop-loss: 0.7195

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