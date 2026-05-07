Trade ideas for XAGUSD, GBPUSD, and EURJPY are available today. The ideas expire on 8 May 2026 at 8:00 AM (GMT +3).
XAGUSD quotes are trading near overbought territory, increasing the risks of a short-term bearish correction. Despite the ongoing bullish momentum, the current rise is viewed as an opportunity to look for attractive sell entries at better risk-to-reward levels. The key resistance level for XAGUSD is located at 80.50, where sellers may increase activity and trigger a corrective decline. Today’s trade idea for XAGUSD suggests placing a Sell Limit pending order.
The sentiment background for XAGUSD shows a slight predominance of bearish expectations – 53% vs 47%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:4. The potential profit is 5,480 pips at the first take-profit level and 8,100 pips at the second, while possible losses are limited to 1,920 pips.
The GBPUSD pair appears to be forming a local top, increasing the likelihood of a bearish correction in the near term. Selling pressure has intensified after momentum slowed, but downside potential remains limited thanks to support from the Ichimoku indicator. In this context, any decline is viewed as an opportunity to open long positions with a tight stop-loss. The key support level for GBPUSD is located at 1.3485. Today’s trade idea for GBPUSD suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.
Market sentiment for GBPUSD shows a bearish bias – 55% vs 45%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:3. The potential profit is 129 pips at the first take-profit level and 160 pips at the second, with potential losses limited to 45 pips.
The EURJPY pair maintains a sustained bullish momentum, and technical analysis still does not indicate an end to the uptrend. Despite prevailing bullish sentiment, the market may allow for a corrective decline without threatening the medium-term uptrend. At current levels, the risk-to-reward ratio is not attractive enough to open long positions. A breakout above 184.00 will further confirm bullish momentum, increasing the likelihood of further growth towards 185.50. Today’s trade idea for EURJPY suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.
For EURJPY, bullish expectations slightly prevail at 53% vs 47%. The risk-to-reward ratio is 1:4. The potential profit is 150 pips at the first take-profit level and 200 pips at the second, while possible losses are capped at 50 pips.
This article provides the EURUSD forecast for 2026 and 2027 and highlights the main factors determining the direction of the pair’s movements. We will apply technical analysis, take into account the opinions of leading experts, large banks, and financial institutions, and study AI-based forecasts. This comprehensive insight into EURUSD predictions should help investors and traders make informed decisions.
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Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.