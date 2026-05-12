Trade ideas for USDCAD, USDCHF, and GBPJPY are available today. The ideas expire on 13 May 2026 at 8:00 AM (GMT +3).

USDCAD trade idea

The USDCAD pair has shown signs that bearish momentum may be ending, which may indicate that the decline is over and that a reversal signal is forming. However, opening long positions at current levels appears risky, as the reward-to-risk ratio is low. To confirm the bullish momentum, buyers need to gain a foothold above the 1.3700 resistance level. If this happens, buyers may regain control, and the next upside target would be 1.3775. Today’s USDCAD trade idea suggests placing a Buy Limit pending order.

For USDCAD, bullish expectations prevail – 48% vs 52%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:2. The potential profit is 100 pips at the first take-profit and 125 pips at the second, while potential losses are limited to 50 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point: 1.3650

Target: 1.3750

Target 2: 1.3775

Stop-loss: 1.3600

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USDCHF trade idea

Price action in USDCHF suggests a local top is forming, indicating weakening bullish momentum and increasing the likelihood of a near-term reversal. A temporary bullish momentum is expected today, but it is likely to be capped by a test of the 0.7830 resistance level. From this level, renewed selling pressure and a decline are likely. The preferred approach is to seek opportunities to sell USDCHF on rallies. Today’s USDCHF trade idea suggests placing a pending Sell Limit order.

Market sentiment for USDCHF shows a bullish bias – 53% vs 47%. The risk-to-reward ratio is 1:5. The potential profit is 60 pips at the first take-profit and 75 pips at the second, with potential losses capped at 15 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point: 0.7780

Target 1: 0.7840

Target 2: 0.7855

Stop-loss: 0.7765

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GBPJPY trade idea

The price action in the GBPJPY pair is choppy, suggesting a lack of clear directional momentum. At the same time, the short-term RSI is gradually declining, confirming easing bearish pressure. The preferred GBPJPY scenario for today remains buying on pullbacks. The key support level is located at 212.85, with an upward move expected to resume from this mark. Today’s GBPJPY trade idea suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

Market sentiment for GBPJPY shows a bearish bias – 54% vs 46%. The risk-to-reward ratio is 1:5. The potential profit is 240 pips at the first take-profit and 300 pips at the second, while potential losses are capped at 60 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point: 212.85

Target: 215.25

Target 2: 215.85

Stop-loss: 212.25

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