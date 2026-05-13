Trade ideas for XAGUSD, EURUSD, and EURJPY are available today. The ideas expire on 14 May 2026 at 8:00 AM (GMT +3).

XAGUSD trade idea

XAGUSD quotes are in overbought territory, indicating a high likelihood of a bearish correction in the near term. However, despite the downside risk, the broader trend remains bullish. Against this backdrop, it is preferable to consider buying on pullbacks with a tight stop-loss, expecting the uptrend to resume. The key support level is located at 83.55. Today’s XAGUSD trade idea suggests placing a pending Sell Limit order.

Market sentiment for XAGUSD shows a slight bearish bias – 51% vs 49%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:3. The potential profit is 5,970 pips at the first take-profit level and 7,800 pips at the second, with potential losses capped at 2,090 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point: 83.55

Target: 89.52

Target 2: 91.35

Stop-loss: 81.46

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EURUSD trade idea

EURUSD price action indicates signs of a local reversal. However, the RSI continues to move higher, confirming continued bullish momentum. In these conditions, current levels are not optimal for opening short positions from a risk-to-reward perspective. The preferred strategy remains selling on further upside. The key resistance level is located at 1.1760. Today’s EURUSD trade idea suggests placing a pending Sell Limit order.

For EURUSD, bearish expectations prevail – 71% vs 29%. The risk-to-reward ratio is 1:5. The potential profit is 60 pips at the first take-profit level and 75 pips at the second, while potential losses are limited to 15 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point: 1.1760

Target 1: 1.1700

Target 2: 1.1685

Stop-loss: 1.1775

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EURJPY trade idea

There are no clear signs that the current bullish momentum in EURJPY is coming to an end. Despite ongoing buying pressure, a local bearish correction cannot be ruled out. Against this backdrop, the risk-to-reward ratio makes buying at current levels suboptimal. A confident breakout above 185.50 would confirm further strengthening of the bullish momentum, with the next target at 186.50. Today’s EURJPY trade idea suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

For EURJPY, bullish expectations slightly prevail – 56% vs 44%. The risk-to-reward ratio is 1:4. The potential profit is 150 pips at the first take-profit level and 200 pips at the second, with potential losses limited to 50 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point: 184.50

Target: 186.00

Target 2: 186.50

Stop-loss: 184.00

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