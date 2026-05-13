Trade ideas for XAGUSD, EURUSD, and EURJPY are available today. The ideas expire on 14 May 2026 at 8:00 AM (GMT +3).
XAGUSD quotes are in overbought territory, indicating a high likelihood of a bearish correction in the near term. However, despite the downside risk, the broader trend remains bullish. Against this backdrop, it is preferable to consider buying on pullbacks with a tight stop-loss, expecting the uptrend to resume. The key support level is located at 83.55. Today’s XAGUSD trade idea suggests placing a pending Sell Limit order.
Market sentiment for XAGUSD shows a slight bearish bias – 51% vs 49%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:3. The potential profit is 5,970 pips at the first take-profit level and 7,800 pips at the second, with potential losses capped at 2,090 pips.
EURUSD price action indicates signs of a local reversal. However, the RSI continues to move higher, confirming continued bullish momentum. In these conditions, current levels are not optimal for opening short positions from a risk-to-reward perspective. The preferred strategy remains selling on further upside. The key resistance level is located at 1.1760. Today’s EURUSD trade idea suggests placing a pending Sell Limit order.
For EURUSD, bearish expectations prevail – 71% vs 29%. The risk-to-reward ratio is 1:5. The potential profit is 60 pips at the first take-profit level and 75 pips at the second, while potential losses are limited to 15 pips.
There are no clear signs that the current bullish momentum in EURJPY is coming to an end. Despite ongoing buying pressure, a local bearish correction cannot be ruled out. Against this backdrop, the risk-to-reward ratio makes buying at current levels suboptimal. A confident breakout above 185.50 would confirm further strengthening of the bullish momentum, with the next target at 186.50. Today’s EURJPY trade idea suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.
For EURJPY, bullish expectations slightly prevail – 56% vs 44%. The risk-to-reward ratio is 1:4. The potential profit is 150 pips at the first take-profit level and 200 pips at the second, with potential losses limited to 50 pips.
This article provides the EURUSD forecast for 2026 and 2027 and highlights the main factors determining the direction of the pair’s movements. We will apply technical analysis, take into account the opinions of leading experts, large banks, and financial institutions, and study AI-based forecasts. This comprehensive insight into EURUSD predictions should help investors and traders make informed decisions.
Dive deep into the Gold (XAUUSD) price outlook for 2026 and beyond, combining technical analysis, expert forecasts, and key macroeconomic factors. It explains the drivers behind gold’s recent surge, explores potential scenarios including a move toward 4,500 to 5,000 USD per ounce, and highlights why the metal remains a strong hedge during global uncertainty.
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.