Trade ideas for USDCAD, GBPUSD, and USDCHF are available today. The ideas expire on 15 May 2026 at 8:00 AM (GMT +3).

USDCAD trade idea

The USDCAD pair is showing signs of a reversal, suggesting a bullish correction is imminent. However, the risk-to-reward ratio at current levels is not attractive enough to open long positions. A breakout above the 1.3700 resistance level would confirm strengthening bullish momentum, with the upside target at 1.3800. Today’s USDCAD trade idea suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

For USDCAD, bearish expectations prevail – 56% vs 44%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:2. The potential profit is 100 pips at the first take-profit target and 125 pips at the second, with potential losses limited to 50 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point: 1.3675

Target: 1.3775

Target 2: 1.3800

Stop-loss: 1.3625

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GBPUSD trade idea

GBPUSD price action suggests the bullish correction is likely nearing completion. The nearest resistance level at the Ichimoku Cloud will limit further upside. Today’s baseline scenario remains selling when the price rises towards resistance near 1.3550, where selling pressure is expected to strengthen. Today’s GBPUSD trade idea suggests placing a pending Sell Limit order.

The news background for GBPUSD shows prevailing bearish expectations – 69% vs 31%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:3. The potential profit is 129 pips at the first take-profit target and 220 pips at the second, while potential losses are capped at 45 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point: 1.3550

Target 1: 1.3421

Target 2: 1.3330

Stop-loss: 1.3595

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USDCHF trade idea

USDCHF price action indicates a weakening bearish correction, but the current risk-to-reward ratio makes buying at these levels unattractive. The preferred strategy remains buying on pullbacks, with any downside limited by yesterday’s low. The key support level is located at 0.7800. Today’s USDCHF trade idea suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

Market sentiment for USDCHF shows a slight bullish bias – 49% vs 51%. The risk-to-reward ratio is 1:5. The potential profit is 60 pips at the first take-profit target and 75 pips at the second, while potential losses are limited to 15 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point: 0.7800

Target: 0.7860

Target 2: 0.7875

Stop-loss: 0.7785

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