Trade ideas for EURUSD, XAUUSD, and GBPJPY are available today. The ideas expire on 15 May 2026 at 11:00 PM (GMT +3).

EURUSD trade idea

Current EURUSD price action indicates a developing downward momentum, while the market remains heavily oversold, reducing the appeal of short positions at current levels. In this context, a more reasonable approach is to seek selling opportunities on a rebound. The key resistance level is located near 1.1675, where selling pressure is expected to increase and the downward move may resume. Today’s EURUSD trade idea suggests placing a pending Sell Limit order.

The news background for EURUSD shows bearish expectations prevail – 71% vs 29%. The risk-to-reward ratio is 1:5. The potential profit is 60 pips at the first take-profit target and 75 pips at the second, while potential losses are limited to 15 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point: 1.1675

Target: 1.1615

Target 2: 1.1600

Stop-loss: 1.1690

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XAUUSD trade idea

The current XAUUSD price movement pattern indicates continued bearish momentum. However, despite the ongoing decline, the market is approaching a support level, where short positions become less attractive from a risk-to-reward perspective. Given the current momentum, the nearest downside target could be 4,552 USD. In these conditions, the preferred strategy is to seek selling opportunities on corrective pullbacks higher. Today’s XAUUSD trade idea suggests placing a pending Sell Limit order.

Market sentiment for XAUUSD shows a slight bullish bias – 54% vs 46%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:6. The potential profit is 11,300 pips at the first take-profit target and 25,000 pips at the second, with potential losses limited to 4,000 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point: 4,665.00

Target 1: 4,552.00

Target 2: 4,415.00

Stop-loss: 4,705.00

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GBPJPY trade idea

GBPJPY price action suggests a local top is forming, while the market is at oversold levels, increasing the likelihood of a temporary corrective rebound. The preferred strategy remains to seek entry points for sales when prices rise, as the broader momentum remains bearish. The key resistance level is located at 212.95, where selling pressure is expected to re-emerge. Today’s GBPJPY trade idea suggests placing a pending Sell Limit order.

Market sentiment for GBPJPY is balanced – 50% vs 50%. The risk-to-reward ratio is 1:5. The potential profit is 200 pips at the first take-profit target and 250 pips at the second, while potential losses are capped at 50 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point: 212.95

Target: 210.95

Target 2: 210.45

Stop-loss: 213.45

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