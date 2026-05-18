Trade ideas for USDCAD, XAGUSD, and GBPUSD are available today. The ideas expire on 19 May 2026 at 08:00 AM (GMT +3).

USDCAD trade idea

The USDCAD currency pair is showing signs of forming a local bottom, which may indicate a reversal of the current move. However, entering long positions from current levels is considered unattractive in terms of the risk-to-reward ratio. A breakout above 1.3750 would confirm the development of bullish momentum. If the upward scenario plays out, the next target would be 1.3850. Today’s USDCAD trade idea suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

For USDCAD, bearish expectations prevail — 54% vs 46%. The risk-to-maximum-profit ratio exceeds 1:2. Potential profit at the first take-profit target is 100 pips, and 125 pips at the second, while potential losses are limited to 50 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point: 1.3725

Target: 1.3825

Target 2: 1.3850

Stop-loss: 1.3675

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XAGUSD trade idea

XAGUSD has moved into an extreme oversold zone, which indicates a high probability of a technical rebound. The formation of a reversal candlestick pattern signals a slowdown in the current impulse and an attempt by bulls to seize the initiative. A corrective move is expected to develop soon. Today, the preferred strategy remains selling on price rises with a tight stop-loss, anticipating a resumption of the decline. Today’s XAGUSD trade idea suggests placing a pending Sell Limit order.

Market sentiment for XAGUSD shows bearish expectations dominate — 53% vs 47%. The risk-to-maximum-profit ratio exceeds 1:3. Potential profit at the first take-profit target is 6,550 pips, and 8,050 pips at the second, while potential losses are limited to 2,290 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point: 80.25

Target 1: 73.70

Target 2: 72.20

Stop-loss: 82.54

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GBPUSD trade idea

Analysis of GBPUSD price dynamics indicates a local top is forming, while the market is at oversold levels, increasing the likelihood of a temporary corrective rebound upward. The preferred strategy remains to look for entry points for selling on price rises, since the broader impulse remains bearish. The key resistance level is located at 1.3390, where selling pressure is expected to re-emerge. Today’s GBPUSD trade idea suggests placing a pending Sell Limit order.

Market sentiment for GBPUSD is balanced — 50% vs 50%. The risk-to-reward ratio is 1:5. Potential profit is 200 pips at the first take-profit target and 250 pips at the second, while potential losses are capped at 50 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point: 1.3390

Target: 1.3256

Target 2: 1.3160

Stop-loss: 1.3437

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