Trade ideas for XAUUSD, USDJPY, and USDCHF are available today. The ideas expire on 20 May 2026 at 8:00 AM (GMT +3).
XAUUSD price action suggests a potential completion of the bearish structure near 4,480 USD. A reversal candlestick pattern has formed on the daily chart, which may indicate an attempt to form a local bottom. In the current environment, the market remains mixed and volatile, reflecting uncertainty between the continuation of the downtrend and the start of a corrective rebound. The preferred strategy for today is to buy on pullbacks. The XAUUSD trade idea for today suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.
The news sentiment for XAUUSD shows a bullish bias: 52% vs 48%. The risk-to-reward ratio is above 1:3. The potential profit is 16,200 pips at the first take-profit target and 17,800 pips at the second, while possible losses are limited to 4,500 pips.
The USDJPY pair has been rising for six consecutive sessions, indicating sustained bullish momentum. Buying interest remained during the Asian session, but intraday movement is still capped by a sideways range between the 158.12 support level and 159.34 resistance level. The market is currently consolidating after a strong upswing, which increases the likelihood of temporary pullbacks. The preferred strategy at this stage is to sell when the price tests the resistance level, which involves opening short positions near the upper boundary of the range. The USDJPY trade idea for today suggests placing a pending Sell Limit order.
The news sentiment for USDJPY shows a bearish bias: 62% vs 38%. The risk-to-reward ratio is above 1:2. The potential profit is 122 pips at the first take-profit target and 144 pips at the second, with possible losses capped at 50 pips.
The USDCHF pair maintains its bullish momentum. However, current levels do not look attractive for opening long positions, as the risk-to-reward remains low. In the short term, the RSI is falling, signalling a bearish correction or weakening upward momentum. The key support level is located at 0.7840, where buying pressure may intensify. Under these conditions, the preferred strategy remains buying on pullbacks near the key support level. The USDCHF trade idea for today suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.
The news sentiment for USDCHF shows a bullish bias: 55% vs 45%. The risk-to-reward ratio is 1:5. The potential profit is 60 pips at the first take-profit target and 75 pips at the second, with possible losses limited to 15 pips.
This article provides the EURUSD forecast for 2026 and 2027 and highlights the main factors determining the direction of the pair’s movements. We will apply technical analysis, take into account the opinions of leading experts, large banks, and financial institutions, and study AI-based forecasts. This comprehensive insight into EURUSD predictions should help investors and traders make informed decisions.
Dive deep into the Gold (XAUUSD) price outlook for 2026 and beyond, combining technical analysis, expert forecasts, and key macroeconomic factors. It explains the drivers behind gold’s recent surge, explores potential scenarios including a move toward 4,500 to 5,000 USD per ounce, and highlights why the metal remains a strong hedge during global uncertainty.
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.