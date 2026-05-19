Trade ideas for XAUUSD, USDJPY, and USDCHF are available today. The ideas expire on 20 May 2026 at 8:00 AM (GMT +3).

XAUUSD trade idea

XAUUSD price action suggests a potential completion of the bearish structure near 4,480 USD. A reversal candlestick pattern has formed on the daily chart, which may indicate an attempt to form a local bottom. In the current environment, the market remains mixed and volatile, reflecting uncertainty between the continuation of the downtrend and the start of a corrective rebound. The preferred strategy for today is to buy on pullbacks. The XAUUSD trade idea for today suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

The news sentiment for XAUUSD shows a bullish bias: 52% vs 48%. The risk-to-reward ratio is above 1:3. The potential profit is 16,200 pips at the first take-profit target and 17,800 pips at the second, while possible losses are limited to 4,500 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point: 4,501.00

Target: 4,663.00

Target 2: 4,679.00

Stop-loss: 4,456.00

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USDJPY trade idea

The USDJPY pair has been rising for six consecutive sessions, indicating sustained bullish momentum. Buying interest remained during the Asian session, but intraday movement is still capped by a sideways range between the 158.12 support level and 159.34 resistance level. The market is currently consolidating after a strong upswing, which increases the likelihood of temporary pullbacks. The preferred strategy at this stage is to sell when the price tests the resistance level, which involves opening short positions near the upper boundary of the range. The USDJPY trade idea for today suggests placing a pending Sell Limit order.

The news sentiment for USDJPY shows a bearish bias: 62% vs 38%. The risk-to-reward ratio is above 1:2. The potential profit is 122 pips at the first take-profit target and 144 pips at the second, with possible losses capped at 50 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point: 159.34

Target 1: 158.12

Target 2: 157.90

Stop-loss: 159.84

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USDCHF trade idea

The USDCHF pair maintains its bullish momentum. However, current levels do not look attractive for opening long positions, as the risk-to-reward remains low. In the short term, the RSI is falling, signalling a bearish correction or weakening upward momentum. The key support level is located at 0.7840, where buying pressure may intensify. Under these conditions, the preferred strategy remains buying on pullbacks near the key support level. The USDCHF trade idea for today suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

The news sentiment for USDCHF shows a bullish bias: 55% vs 45%. The risk-to-reward ratio is 1:5. The potential profit is 60 pips at the first take-profit target and 75 pips at the second, with possible losses limited to 15 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point: 0.7840

Target: 0.7900

Target 2: 0.7915

Stop-loss: 0.7825

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