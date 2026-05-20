Trade ideas for EURUSD, AUDUSD, and GBPUSD are available today. The ideas expire on 21 May 2026 at 8:00 AM (GMT +3).
The medium-term trend in EURUSD remains bearish. However, the short-term RSI is rising, increasing the likelihood of a bullish correction. Under current conditions, a corrective price increase is expected, but the priority strategy remains selling on rallies. The key resistance level is located near 1.1635. The EURUSD trade idea for today suggests placing a pending Sell Limit order.
Market sentiment for EURUSD shows a bearish bias – 56% vs 44%. The risk-to-reward ratio is 1:6. The potential profit is 75 pips at the first take-profit target and 90 pips at the second, while potential losses are capped at 15 pips.
The medium-term trend in AUDUSD remains bearish, but opening short positions at current levels appears suboptimal in terms of the risk-to-reward ratio. In the short term, the RSI is rising, increasing the likelihood of a temporary upward move within a correction. In these conditions, the preferred scenario remains selling on rallies, especially near the key resistance level at 0.7140. The AUDUSD trade idea for today suggests placing a pending Sell Limit order.
The news background for AUDUSD shows balanced market expectations – 50% vs 50%. The risk-to-reward ratio is 1:5. The potential profit is 60 pips at the first take-profit target and 75 pips at the second, with potential losses limited to 15 pips.
The GBPUSD currency pair maintains bullish momentum. However, current levels do not look attractive for opening long positions, as the risk-to-reward ratio remains low. In the short term, RSI values are declining, signalling a possible bearish correction or weakening upward momentum. The key support level is located at 1.3390, where buying pressure may intensify. Under these conditions, the preferred strategy remains buying on pullbacks near the key support level. The GBPUSD trade idea for today suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.
For GBPUSD, bullish expectations prevail – 45% vs 55%. The risk-to-reward ratio is 1:5. The potential profit is 60 pips at the first take-profit target and 75 pips at the second, with potential losses capped at 15 pips.
This article provides the EURUSD forecast for 2026 and 2027 and highlights the main factors determining the direction of the pair’s movements. We will apply technical analysis, take into account the opinions of leading experts, large banks, and financial institutions, and study AI-based forecasts. This comprehensive insight into EURUSD predictions should help investors and traders make informed decisions.
Dive deep into the Gold (XAUUSD) price outlook for 2026 and beyond, combining technical analysis, expert forecasts, and key macroeconomic factors. It explains the drivers behind gold’s recent surge, explores potential scenarios including a move toward 4,500 to 5,000 USD per ounce, and highlights why the metal remains a strong hedge during global uncertainty.
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.