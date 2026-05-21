Trade ideas for EURGBP, XAGUSD, and USDCHF are available today. The ideas expire on 22 May 2026 at 8:00 AM (GMT +3).

EURGBP trade idea

A bearish Engulfing pattern on the EURGBP daily chart indicates persistent selling pressure. In the short term, downward momentum continues to build. The key resistance level is located at 0.8675, while current levels do not provide an attractive risk-to-reward ratio for opening new positions. Nevertheless, the overall market bias for the pair remains bearish, with further decline expected during the current trading session. Today’s trade idea for EURGBP suggests placing a pending Sell Limit order.

Market sentiment for EURGBP is balanced at 50% vs 50%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:3. The potential profit is 38 pips at the first take-profit target and 48 pips at the second, while potential losses are limited to 14 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point: 0.8674

Target: 0.8636

Target 2: 0.8626

Stop-loss: 0.8688

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XAGUSD trade idea

A reversal bottom forming in XAGUSD indicates an improvement in short-term market sentiment and a gradual weakening of selling pressure. The current price structure is shifting in favour of buyers, opening opportunities to find entry points for long positions. The main XAGUSD strategy for today is to buy on pullbacks. The key support level is located at 71.90. Today’s trade idea for XAGUSD suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

The information background for XAGUSD shows a bearish bias – 58% vs 42%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:3. The potential profit is 8,450 pips at the first take-profit target and 11,700 pips at the second, with potential losses limited to 2,960 points.





Trading plan

Entry point: 71.90

Target 1: 80.35

Target 2: 83.60

Stop-loss: 68.94

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USDCHF trade idea

The medium-term trend in the USDCHF pair remains upward. However, current levels do not provide an attractive risk-to-reward ratio for opening long positions. The preferred strategy for USDCHF today is to buy on declines. The RSI indicator is falling, indicating a possible short-term bearish correction within the broader uptrend. The key support level is located at 0.7850, where buying interest may increase. Today’s USDCHF trade idea suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

For USDCHF, bullish expectations prevail – 53% vs 57%. The risk-to-reward ratio is 1:5. The potential profit is 60 pips at the first take-profit target and 75 pips at the second, while potential losses are capped at 15 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point: 0.7850

Target: 0.7910

Target 2: 0.7925

Stop-loss: 0.7835

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