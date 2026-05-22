Trade ideas for GBPUSD, USDCAD, and EURJPY are available today. The ideas expire on 22 May 2026 at 11:00 PM (GMT +3).
The short-term bias in the GBPUSD pair has shifted towards the downside, while price action indicates a local top is forming. The main scenario remains seeking short positions on rallies. A temporary upswing is likely during the day, which could be used to open short positions. The key resistance level is located at 1.3475, where selling pressure is expected to strengthen and a potential reversal lower may occur. The GBPUSD trade idea for today suggests placing a pending Sell Limit order.
Market sentiment for GBPUSD shows a bearish bias – 62% versus 38%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:3. The potential profit is 131 pips at the first take-profit target and 145 pips at the second, while potential losses are capped at 47 pips.
Price action in the USDCAD pair indicates a local bottom is forming, which could signal an attempt to reverse the current bearish momentum. However, buying at current levels appears weak in terms of the risk-to-reward ratio. A breakout above the 1.3800 level would confirm renewed bullish momentum, after which an acceleration towards the 1.3875 target is possible. The USDCAD trade idea for today suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.
For USDCAD, market expectations are balanced – 50% vs 50%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:2. The potential profit is 100 pips at the first take-profit target and 125 pips at the second, with potential losses limited to 50 pips.
The EURJPY pair shows no clear signs that the current upward momentum is ending, maintaining the overall bullish sentiment for the pair. At the same time, a local intraday correction cannot be ruled out. Against this backdrop, opening long positions at current levels appears ineffective in terms of risk-to-reward potential. A confident breakout above 185.50 would confirm continued growth, after which a move towards the 186.50 target may follow. The EURJPY trade idea for today suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.
For EURJPY, bearish expectations slightly prevail – 53% versus 47%. The risk-to-reward ratio is 1:4. The potential profit is 150 pips at the first take-profit target and 200 pips at the second, while potential losses are limited to 50 pips.
This article provides the EURUSD forecast for 2026 and 2027 and highlights the main factors determining the direction of the pair’s movements. We will apply technical analysis, take into account the opinions of leading experts, large banks, and financial institutions, and study AI-based forecasts. This comprehensive insight into EURUSD predictions should help investors and traders make informed decisions.
Dive deep into the Gold (XAUUSD) price outlook for 2026 and beyond, combining technical analysis, expert forecasts, and key macroeconomic factors. It explains the drivers behind gold’s recent surge, explores potential scenarios including a move toward 4,500 to 5,000 USD per ounce, and highlights why the metal remains a strong hedge during global uncertainty.
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.