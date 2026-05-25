Trade ideas for EURGBP, XAGUSD, and AUDUSD are available today. The ideas expire on 22 May 2026 at 11:00 AM (GMT +3).
On the EURGBP currency pair, support is located at 0.8620 and will likely limit further downside near this level. Buying on dips retains an attractive risk-to-reward profile. Although sellers still remain in control, weakening bearish momentum points to a possible reversal in quotes. Buying interest is expected on a retest of the previous low at 0.8620, where demand may return. Today’s EURGBP trade idea suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.
Market sentiment for EURGBP is balanced at 50% vs 50%. The risk-to-maximum-profit ratio exceeds 1:3. Potential profit at the first take-profit is 42 pips, and 52 pips at the second, while potential losses are limited to 14 pips.
Price action analysis for XAGUSD points to the formation of a local top. Resistance in the form of the Ichimoku cloud is located above current prices and limits further upside potential. This puts pressure on market sentiment and increases the risk of a resumption of the downtrend. Under current conditions, the priority remains selling on price rallies. The key resistance on the weekly chart is located at 79.40 and may act as an important reaction zone and a potential turning point. Today’s XAGUSD trade idea suggests placing a pending Sell Limit order.
Market sentiment for XAGUSD shows a predominance of bearish expectations at 63% vs 37%. The risk-to-maximum-profit ratio exceeds 1:3. Potential profit at the first take-profit is 6190 points, and 8550 points at the second, while potential losses are limited to 2170 points.
The AUDUSD pair shows no clear signs that the current upward momentum is ending, maintaining the overall bullish sentiment for the pair. At the same time, a local intraday correction cannot be ruled out. Against this backdrop, opening long positions at current levels appears ineffective in terms of risk-to-reward potential. A confident breakout above 185.50 would confirm continued growth, after which a move towards the 0.7230 target may follow. The AUDUSD trade idea for today suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.
For AUDUSD, bearish expectations slightly prevail – 53% versus 47%. The risk-to-reward ratio is 1:4. The potential profit is 150 pips at the first take-profit target and 200 pips at the second, while potential losses are limited to 50 pips.
This article provides the EURUSD forecast for 2026 and 2027 and highlights the main factors determining the direction of the pair’s movements. We will apply technical analysis, take into account the opinions of leading experts, large banks, and financial institutions, and study AI-based forecasts. This comprehensive insight into EURUSD predictions should help investors and traders make informed decisions.
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Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.