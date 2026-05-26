Trade ideas for USDCAD, EURUSD, and GBPJPY are available today. The ideas expire on 27 May 2026 at 8:00 AM (GMT +3).
The short-term momentum in the USDCAD pair remains bullish, while intraday corrections continue to attract buyer interest. There are currently no signs that the upward movement is nearing completion. Rising RSI values further confirm the current momentum. The EMA-20 on the H4 chart, located at 1.3795, remains an important technical benchmark. USDCAD technical analysis indicates continued upward momentum with a high probability of further growth, provided key support levels hold. The USDCAD trade idea for today suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.
For USDCAD, bullish expectations slightly prevail – 52% vs 48%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:3. The potential profit is 72 pips at the first take-profit target and 87 pips at the second, while potential losses are limited to 28 pips.
Analysis of the EURUSD price action indicates signs of a reversal bottom forming. However, current levels still do not appear attractive enough to open long positions in terms of the risk-to-reward ratio. Despite the short-term bullish momentum, a temporary decline remains likely, during which the market may offer traders more favourable entry levels for long positions. The key support level is located at 1.1600. The main trading scenario suggests buying on corrective declines. The EURUSD trade idea for today involves placing a pending Buy Limit order.
Market sentiment for EURUSD shows a bullish bias – 60% vs 40%. The risk-to-reward ratio is 1:5. The potential profit is 80 pips at the first take-profit target and 100 pips at the second, while potential losses are capped at 20 pips.
The medium-term outlook for the GBPJPY pair remains bullish, indicating continued potential for further growth. At the same time, RSI values are declining, signalling a local correction and a temporary weakening of the current momentum. Despite the overall uptrend, current levels are not optimal for opening long positions in terms of the risk-to-reward ratio. The key support level is located at 213.60, where buying interest is expected. The main trading scenario suggests buying on corrective declines. The GBPJPY trade idea for today involves placing a pending Buy Limit order.
Market sentiment for GBPJPY shows a predominance of bullish expectations – 57% vs 47%. The risk-to-reward ratio is 1:5. The potential profit is 200 pips at the first take-profit target and 250 pips at the second, with potential losses limited to 50 pips.
This article provides the EURUSD forecast for 2026 and 2027 and highlights the main factors determining the direction of the pair’s movements. We will apply technical analysis, take into account the opinions of leading experts, large banks, and financial institutions, and study AI-based forecasts. This comprehensive insight into EURUSD predictions should help investors and traders make informed decisions.
Dive deep into the Gold (XAUUSD) price outlook for 2026 and beyond, combining technical analysis, expert forecasts, and key macroeconomic factors. It explains the drivers behind gold’s recent surge, explores potential scenarios including a move toward 4,500 to 5,000 USD per ounce, and highlights why the metal remains a strong hedge during global uncertainty.
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.