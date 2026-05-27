Trade ideas for XAGUSD, GBPUSD, and USDJPY are available today. The ideas expire on 28 May 2026 at 8:00 AM (GMT +3).

XAGUSD trade idea

XAGUSD price action indicates that a reversal bottom is forming. The medium-term focus remains bullish, and intraday pullbacks continue to attract buyers. The recommended strategy for today is buying on dips. Technical indicators on the H1 chart suggest a temporary decline before the bullish momentum resumes. The key support level is located at 73.60. Today’s trade idea for XAGUSD involves placing a pending Sell Limit order.

The information background for XAGUSD shows a bearish expectation bias – 58% vs 42%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:3. The potential profit is 5,900 pips at the first take-profit target and 7,400 pips at the second, while potential losses are limited to 2,050 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point: 73.60

Target: 79.50

Target 2: 81.00

Stop-loss: 71.55

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GBPUSD trade idea

Technical analysis of GBPUSD indicates that the downward correction is coming to an end and conditions are forming for an upward reversal. Although technical indicators suggest downward movement, this pullback should be viewed as temporary before steady price growth resumes. The preferred scenario for today is to look for opportunities to open long positions near the key support level at 1.3405. Today’s trade idea for GBPUSD suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

Market sentiment for GBPUSD shows a bearish bias – 55% vs 45%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:4. The potential profit is 123 pips at the first take-profit target and 195 pips at the second, with potential losses capped at 43 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point: 1.3405

Target 1: 1.3528

Target 2: 1.3600

Stop-loss: 1.3362

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USDJPY trade idea

The USDJPY pair continues its upward movement despite the proximity of a key resistance level. The Asian session saw minor selling. The market is showing consistent gains, with each new high and low being higher than the previous one, indicating bullish momentum. The price is trading near the psychological level of 160.00, which may limit further gains. Today’s trade idea for USDJPY suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

The news background for USDJPY shows a bearish sentiment bias – 63% vs 37%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:2. The potential profit is 100 pips at the first take-profit target and 108 pips at the second, with potential losses limited to 40 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point: 159.00

Target: 160.00

Target 2: 160.08

Stop-loss: 158.60

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