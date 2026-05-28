Trade ideas for USDCAD, EURUSD, and EURGBP are available today. The ideas expire on 29 May 2026 at 8:00 AM (GMT +3).

USDCAD trade idea

The short-term trend for the USDCAD pair remains distinctly bullish, as the market actively buys out any intraday pullbacks. At the moment, there are no clear signs of the upward momentum ending. The RSI indicator is steadily rising, confirming the strength of buyers, while the key dynamic support is the 20-period EMA on the 4-hour chart, located at 1.3823. Today’s trade idea for USDCAD suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

For USDCAD, bullish expectations dominate – 57% vs 43%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:3. The potential profit is 72 pips at the first take-profit target and 92 pips at the second, while potential losses are capped at 28 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point:1.3831

Target: 1.3903

Target 2: 1.3923

Stop-loss: 1.3803

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EURUSD trade idea

The medium-term trend for the EURUSD pair remains clearly bearish. However, in the short term, the RSI is rising, signalling a high probability of a temporary bullish correction. Nevertheless, this rise will most likely be limited by yesterday’s high, with the key resistance level located at 1.1630. Today’s trade idea for EURUSD suggests placing a pending Sell Limit order.

The news background for EURUSD shows a predominance of bearish expectations – 56% vs 44%. The risk-to-reward ratio is 1:5. The potential profit is 100 pips at the first take-profit target and 125 pips at the second, with potential losses limited to 25 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point: 1.1630

Target 1: 1.1530

Target 2: 1.1505

Stop-loss: 1.1655

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EURGBP trade idea

The EURGBP pair bounced from the 0.8618 support level, creating potential for a temporary corrective rebound. Despite buyer optimism, which could trigger a moderate price rise, more aggressive attempts to develop upward momentum are doomed to fail, as technical signals remain bearish. The nearest strong resistance level remains at 0.8675. Today’s trade idea for EURGBP suggests placing a pending Sell Limit order.

For EURGBP, bullish sentiment prevails – 53% vs 47%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:3. The potential profit is 40 pips at the first take-profit target and 50 pips at the second, while potential losses are limited to 15 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point: 0.8675

Target: 0.8635

Target 2: 0.8625

Stop-loss: 0.8690

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