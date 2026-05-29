Trade ideas for EURJPY, USDCHF, and XAUUSD are available today. The ideas expire on 29 May 2026 at 11:00 PM (GMT +3).

EURJPY trade idea

Short-term sentiment on the EURJPY pair remains positive. Intraday price declines continue to attract buyers. The key support level is located at 184.77. Buying on dips retains an attractive risk-to-reward ratio. An additional reference point for bulls is the 50-day EMA, located at 184.96. The EURJPY trade idea for today suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

For EURJPY, bearish expectations slightly prevail – 58% versus 42%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:3. The potential profit is 20 pips at the first take-profit target and 150 pips at the second, while potential losses are capped at 40 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point:184.97

Target: 186.17

Target 2: 186.47

Stop-loss: 184.57

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USDCHF trade idea

An analysis of price movements in the USDCHF pair suggests that a peak is forming. However, the risk-to-reward ratio for opening trades at current levels is unfavourable. In the short term, a temporary bullish correction is expected. The key resistance level is located at 0.7870. The preferred strategy for USDCHF is selling on rallies. The USDCHF trade idea for today suggests placing a pending Sell Limit order.

Market sentiment for USDCHF shows a bullish bias – 55% to 45%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:4. The potential profit is 60 pips at the first take-profit target and 75 pips at the second, with potential losses limited to 15 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point: 0.7870

Target 1: 0.7810

Target 2: 0.7800

Stop-loss: 0.7885

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XAUUSD trade idea

Buying pressure on XAUUSD from the 4,366 level pushed prices higher. Price action analysis indicates a bullish candlestick pattern is forming, supporting an upward correction. The key resistance level is located at 4,570. Although the expected price decline is corrective, it offers an attractive risk-to-reward ratio. The XAUUSD trade idea for today suggests placing a pending Sell Limit order.

The information background for XAUUSD shows a predominance of bearish sentiment – 53% to 47%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:2. The potential profit is 11,700 pips at the first take-profit target and 13,000 pips at the second, while potential losses are limited to 5,000 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point: 4,570.00

Target: 4,453.00

Target 2: 4,440.00

Stop-loss: 4,620.00

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