Trade ideas for EURJPY, USDCHF, and XAUUSD are available today. The ideas expire on 29 May 2026 at 11:00 PM (GMT +3).
Short-term sentiment on the EURJPY pair remains positive. Intraday price declines continue to attract buyers. The key support level is located at 184.77. Buying on dips retains an attractive risk-to-reward ratio. An additional reference point for bulls is the 50-day EMA, located at 184.96. The EURJPY trade idea for today suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.
For EURJPY, bearish expectations slightly prevail – 58% versus 42%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:3. The potential profit is 20 pips at the first take-profit target and 150 pips at the second, while potential losses are capped at 40 pips.
An analysis of price movements in the USDCHF pair suggests that a peak is forming. However, the risk-to-reward ratio for opening trades at current levels is unfavourable. In the short term, a temporary bullish correction is expected. The key resistance level is located at 0.7870. The preferred strategy for USDCHF is selling on rallies. The USDCHF trade idea for today suggests placing a pending Sell Limit order.
Market sentiment for USDCHF shows a bullish bias – 55% to 45%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:4. The potential profit is 60 pips at the first take-profit target and 75 pips at the second, with potential losses limited to 15 pips.
Buying pressure on XAUUSD from the 4,366 level pushed prices higher. Price action analysis indicates a bullish candlestick pattern is forming, supporting an upward correction. The key resistance level is located at 4,570. Although the expected price decline is corrective, it offers an attractive risk-to-reward ratio. The XAUUSD trade idea for today suggests placing a pending Sell Limit order.
The information background for XAUUSD shows a predominance of bearish sentiment – 53% to 47%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:2. The potential profit is 11,700 pips at the first take-profit target and 13,000 pips at the second, while potential losses are limited to 5,000 pips.
This article provides the EURUSD forecast for 2026 and 2027 and highlights the main factors determining the direction of the pair’s movements. We will apply technical analysis, take into account the opinions of leading experts, large banks, and financial institutions, and study AI-based forecasts. This comprehensive insight into EURUSD predictions should help investors and traders make informed decisions.
Dive deep into the Gold (XAUUSD) price outlook for 2026 and beyond, combining technical analysis, expert forecasts, and key macroeconomic factors. It explains the drivers behind gold’s recent surge, explores potential scenarios including a move toward 4,500 to 5,000 USD per ounce, and highlights why the metal remains a strong hedge during global uncertainty.
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.