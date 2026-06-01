Trade ideas for USDCAD, EURUSD, and XAGUSD are available today. The ideas expire on 2 June 2026 08:00 AM (GMT +3).
Technical analysis of USDCAD indicates a base is forming, which signals a likely end to the downside move and the start of an upward reversal. However, opening long positions from current levels still looks unattractive in terms of risk-to-reward, as the market has not yet confirmed a short-term trend change. A key bullish signal would be a confident breakout above resistance at 1.3825. If this scenario plays out, the next upside target could be 1.3900. Today’s USDCAD trade idea предполагает placing a Buy Limit pending order.
For USDCAD, bearish expectations slightly prevail — 53% vs 47%. The risk-to-maximum-profit ratio exceeds 1:2. Potential profit if the first take-profit is reached is 100 points, and 120 points for the second; potential losses are limited to 50 points.
Price action analysis for EURUSD suggests prerequisites remain for a renewed bullish impulse. However, opening long positions at current levels is not the most attractive from a risk-to-reward perspective. An additional signal of selling pressure is a decline in the RSI, indicating a weakening upside impulse and increasing the probability of a corrective pullback. Key support is located at 1.1620. Under these conditions, the preferred strategy is to look for buy entries on a dip in EURUSD. Today’s EURUSD trade idea предполагает placing a Buy Limit pending order.
The news background for EURUSD shows a predominance of bearish expectations — 66% vs 34%. The risk-to-maximum-profit ratio is 1:5. Potential profit if the first take-profit is reached is 100 points, and 125 points for the second; potential losses are limited to 25 points.
The technical picture for XAGUSD points to a local top forming, which may indicate the upward impulse is exhausting and increases the risk of a correction. At the same time, signals on the hourly chart allow for continued short-term price growth before a renewed decline. In these conditions, the most preferred strategy is to look for opportunities to open short positions. A key reference level for market participants is the weekly resistance level at 38.00. Today’s XAGUSD trade idea предполагает placing a Sell Limit pending order.
The information background for XAGUSD shows a slight predominance of bearish expectations — 53% vs 47%. The risk-to-maximum-profit ratio exceeds 1:3. Potential profit if the first take-profit is reached is 5,620 points, and 7,150 points for the second; potential losses are limited to 1,970 points.
This article provides the EURUSD forecast for 2026 and 2027 and highlights the main factors determining the direction of the pair’s movements. We will apply technical analysis, take into account the opinions of leading experts, large banks, and financial institutions, and study AI-based forecasts. This comprehensive insight into EURUSD predictions should help investors and traders make informed decisions.
Dive deep into the Gold (XAUUSD) price outlook for 2026 and beyond, combining technical analysis, expert forecasts, and key macroeconomic factors. It explains the drivers behind gold’s recent surge, explores potential scenarios including a move toward 4,500 to 5,000 USD per ounce, and highlights why the metal remains a strong hedge during global uncertainty.
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.