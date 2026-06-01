Trade ideas for USDCAD, EURUSD, and XAGUSD are available today. The ideas expire on 2 June 2026 08:00 AM (GMT +3).

USDCAD trade idea

Technical analysis of USDCAD indicates a base is forming, which signals a likely end to the downside move and the start of an upward reversal. However, opening long positions from current levels still looks unattractive in terms of risk-to-reward, as the market has not yet confirmed a short-term trend change. A key bullish signal would be a confident breakout above resistance at 1.3825. If this scenario plays out, the next upside target could be 1.3900. Today’s USDCAD trade idea предполагает placing a Buy Limit pending order.

For USDCAD, bearish expectations slightly prevail — 53% vs 47%. The risk-to-maximum-profit ratio exceeds 1:2. Potential profit if the first take-profit is reached is 100 points, and 120 points for the second; potential losses are limited to 50 points.





Trading plan

Entry point:1.3780

Target: 1.3880

Target 2: 1.3900

Stop-loss: 1.3730

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EURUSD trade idea

Price action analysis for EURUSD suggests prerequisites remain for a renewed bullish impulse. However, opening long positions at current levels is not the most attractive from a risk-to-reward perspective. An additional signal of selling pressure is a decline in the RSI, indicating a weakening upside impulse and increasing the probability of a corrective pullback. Key support is located at 1.1620. Under these conditions, the preferred strategy is to look for buy entries on a dip in EURUSD. Today’s EURUSD trade idea предполагает placing a Buy Limit pending order.

The news background for EURUSD shows a predominance of bearish expectations — 66% vs 34%. The risk-to-maximum-profit ratio is 1:5. Potential profit if the first take-profit is reached is 100 points, and 125 points for the second; potential losses are limited to 25 points.





Trading plan

Entry point: 1.1620

Target 1: 1.1720

Target 2: 1.1745

Stop-loss: 1.1595

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XAGUSD trade idea

The technical picture for XAGUSD points to a local top forming, which may indicate the upward impulse is exhausting and increases the risk of a correction. At the same time, signals on the hourly chart allow for continued short-term price growth before a renewed decline. In these conditions, the most preferred strategy is to look for opportunities to open short positions. A key reference level for market participants is the weekly resistance level at 38.00. Today’s XAGUSD trade idea предполагает placing a Sell Limit pending order.

The information background for XAGUSD shows a slight predominance of bearish expectations — 53% vs 47%. The risk-to-maximum-profit ratio exceeds 1:3. Potential profit if the first take-profit is reached is 5,620 points, and 7,150 points for the second; potential losses are limited to 1,970 points.





Trading plan

Entry point: 78.00

Target: 72.38

Target 2: 70.85

Stop-loss: 79.97

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