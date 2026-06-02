Trade ideas for GBPUSD, XAUUSD, and USDJPY are available today. The ideas expire on 3 June 2026 at 8:00 AM (GMT +3).

GBPUSD trade idea

The GBPUSD pair is on the rise after rebounding from the 1.3368 level, indicating continued short-term buying interest. The current upward correction is likely to continue in the near term, but the price action is already starting to form signs of a local peak. This may indicate weakening upside momentum and a gradual increase in selling pressure. In these conditions, the preferred strategy for GBPUSD today remains selling on price rallies in anticipation of a deeper corrective wave later on. The trade idea for GBPUSD today suggests placing a pending Sell Limit order.

The news background for GBPUSD indicates a slight dominance of bullish expectations – 52% versus 48%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:4. The potential profit is 119 pips at the first take-profit target and 190 pips at the second, while potential losses are capped at 42 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point:1.3520

Target: 1.3401

Target 2: 1.3330

Stop-loss: 1.3562

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XAUUSD trade idea

XAUUSD has shown mixed performance over the past nine trading sessions, with the overall market structure showing signs of forming an inverse Head and Shoulders bullish reversal pattern, which suggests a likely end to the corrective decline and a resumption of upward momentum. The pattern’s target is located at 4,843 USD, confirming continued medium-term upside potential. Moderate selling pressure is possible at the opening bell in the short term. Under current conditions, the preferred strategy for XAUUSD today remains buying on corrective declines. The trade idea for XAUUSD today suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

Market sentiment for XAUUSD shows a bullish bias – 57% versus 43%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:7. The potential profit is 19,600 pips at the first take-profit target and 38,600 pips at the second, with potential losses limited to 5,000 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point: 4,457.00

Target 1: 4,653.00

Target 2: 4,843.00

Stop-loss: 4,407.00

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USDJPY trade idea

The USDJPY currency pair continues its upward movement, maintaining a steady bullish momentum. The Asian session saw additional buying interest; however, current quotes have moved very close to the psychologically important 160.00 level, where resistance and pressure from the BoJ may intensify. Given the proximity to this key technical barrier, the risk-to-reward profile for opening long positions at current levels appears unfavourable, as the near-term upside potential is limited. Against this backdrop, the preferred strategy for USDJPY today remains buying on corrective pullbacks. The trade idea for USDJPY today suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

For USDJPY, bearish sentiment prevails – 62% versus 38%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:4. The potential profit is 93 pips at the first take-profit target and 101 pips at the second, with potential losses capped at 25 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point: 159.07

Target: 160.00

Target 2: 160.08

Stop-loss: 158.82

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