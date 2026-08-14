Trade ideas for US 500, USDCAD, and XAGUSD are available today. The ideas expire on 14 August 2026 at 11:00 PM (GMT +3).

US 500 trade idea

US 500 analysis shows continued upward momentum, but a short-term correction is possible. Before growth resumes, the index could test the July low. The US 500 trade idea for today involves placing a pending Sell Limit order at 7,812.00.

The latest inflation data remains the main factor supporting US stocks. The CPI slowed from 3.5% to 3.4% year-on-year, while core inflation fell to 2.5%. In addition, the July PPI figure remained flat, while a 0.2% increase was expected. At the same time, factors have emerged that could trigger the short-term correction targeted by this idea. Oil prices are rising sharply again today amid escalating tensions between the US and Iran.





Trading plan

Entry point: 7,812.00

Target 1: 7,678.00

Target 2: 7,650.00

Stop-loss: 7,862.00

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USDCAD trade idea

USDCAD analysis shows that after accumulating within the channel, the pair is poised to rise. The overall technical structure remains bullish. The USDCAD trade idea for today involves placing a pending Buy Stop order at 1.3950. Only a breakout below 1.3900 could signal a trend reversal.

One of the main factors supporting USDCAD growth remains the significant interest rate differential. The Federal Reserve is keeping its rate in the 3.50–3.75% range, while the Bank of Canada rate stands at 2.25%. The state of the Canadian economy provides an additional argument in favour of the idea. The Bank of Canada notes that economic growth in the country has recently been weak, although a gradual improvement is expected.





Trading plan

Entry point: 1.3950

Target 1: 1.4050

Target 2: 1.4075

Stop-loss: 1.3900

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XAGUSD trade idea

XAGUSD analysis shows a shift to an uptrend. Prices are forming support and preparing to resume their rally. The XAGUSD trade idea for today involves placing a pending Buy Limit order at 64.00.

The latest US inflation data has been the main positive factor. Annual CPI slowed from 3.5% to 3.4% in July, while core inflation eased from 2.6% to 2.5%. In addition, the July PPI reading was unchanged from the previous month. At the same time, the Fed rate remains in the 3.50–3.75% range, so the interest rate factor cannot yet be considered entirely positive for silver.





Trading plan

Entry point: 64.00

Target 1: 67.75

Target 2: 69.00

Stop-loss: 62.69

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