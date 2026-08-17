Trade ideas for USDJPY, EURUSD, and XAGUSD are available today. The ideas expire on 18 August 2026 at 8:00 AM (GMT +3).
USDJPY analysis shows that despite bullish control, slowing positive momentum points to a potential reversal. Price action suggests that a peak is forming. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is trending lower, while a bearish engulfing candlestick on the weekly chart is weighing on market sentiment. Selling at current levels does not appear particularly attractive in terms of risk and reward, while a pullback to the 159.36 level would provide a more favourable entry point. Against this backdrop, the baseline scenario suggests selling on a pullback. The USDJPY trade idea for today involves placing a pending Sell Limit order at 159.36, with resistance at 159.40.
The news backdrop for USDJPY shows a slight advantage for buyers at 53% versus 47%, but the technical picture points to a possible trend reversal. The trade appears attractive in terms of its risk-to-reward ratio. The first target at 157.41 offers downside potential of 195 pips, while the second target at 157.11 increases the potential profit to 225 pips. The stop-loss at 160.01 limits the risk to 65 pips, corresponding to a risk-to-reward ratio of 1:3 for the first target and 1:3.5 for the second.
EURUSD analysis shows that the medium-term outlook remains bullish. However, the pair is currently trading at extreme overbought levels, increasing the likelihood of a temporary decline. For this reason, buying at current levels does not seem particularly attractive in terms of risk and reward, while a pullback to the 1.1535 level would provide a more favourable entry point. Against this backdrop, the baseline scenario suggests buying after a correction. The EURUSD trade idea for today involves placing a pending Buy Limit order at 1.1535. The support level is located at 1.1535.
The EURUSD news backdrop shows a slight advantage for buyers at 51% versus 49%, supporting the bullish market outlook. The technical picture also indicates continued upward momentum following the correction. The trade appears attractive in terms of the risk-to-reward ratio. The first target at 1.1635 offers upside potential of 100 pips, while the second target at 1.1650 increases the potential profit to 115 pips. The stop-loss at 1.1510 limits the risk to 25 pips, resulting in a risk-to-reward ratio of 1:4 for the first target and 1:4.6 for the second.
XAGUSD price action analysis shows that despite bullish control, slowing positive momentum suggests a reversal. This is weighing on short-term sentiment, and we expect to open short positions at levels offering a favourable risk-to-reward ratio if the downward correction continues. Selling at current levels does not appear particularly attractive in terms of risk and reward, while a pullback to the 66.65 level would provide a more favourable entry point. Against this backdrop, the baseline scenario suggests selling on a pullback. The XAGUSD trade idea for today involves placing a pending Sell Limit order at 66.65, with resistance at 66.65.
The news backdrop for XAGUSD is neutral at 50% versus 50%, but the technical picture indicates a possible trend reversal. The trade looks attractive in terms of its risk-to-reward ratio. The first target at 62.98 offers downside potential of 367 pips, while the second target at 61.85 increases the potential profit to 480 pips. The stop-loss at 67.95 limits the risk to 130 pips, corresponding to a risk-to-reward ratio of 1:2.8 for the first target and 1:3.7 for the second.
EURUSD has pulled back from the 2026 high of 1.1915 and is now trading near 1.1450 — below both EMA65 and EMA200 — with the active scenario shifting from bullish to bearish. The ECB raised rates to 2.40%, but the Fed holds at 3.75%, and US inflation (3.5%) continues to outpace the eurozone (2.8%). A confirmed break below 1.1280 opens the next downward wave toward 1.1080. We break down the key levels, three trading scenarios with entry triggers, and what Deutsche Bank, Morgan Stanley and UBS are forecasting for EURUSD in 2026.
Gold has corrected over 25% from its all-time high of 5,597 USD and is now trading near 4,100 USD — testing a critical support zone. Is this the bottom, or will the downtrend continue? We break down the key levels (support 3,920 USD, breakout trigger 4,500 USD), three trading scenarios with entry levels, and what J.P. Morgan, Goldman Sachs and Deutsche Bank are forecasting for gold in 2026.
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.