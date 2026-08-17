Trade ideas for USDJPY, EURUSD, and XAGUSD are available today. The ideas expire on 18 August 2026 at 8:00 AM (GMT +3).

USDJPY trade idea

USDJPY analysis shows that despite bullish control, slowing positive momentum points to a potential reversal. Price action suggests that a peak is forming. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is trending lower, while a bearish engulfing candlestick on the weekly chart is weighing on market sentiment. Selling at current levels does not appear particularly attractive in terms of risk and reward, while a pullback to the 159.36 level would provide a more favourable entry point. Against this backdrop, the baseline scenario suggests selling on a pullback. The USDJPY trade idea for today involves placing a pending Sell Limit order at 159.36, with resistance at 159.40.

The news backdrop for USDJPY shows a slight advantage for buyers at 53% versus 47%, but the technical picture points to a possible trend reversal. The trade appears attractive in terms of its risk-to-reward ratio. The first target at 157.41 offers downside potential of 195 pips, while the second target at 157.11 increases the potential profit to 225 pips. The stop-loss at 160.01 limits the risk to 65 pips, corresponding to a risk-to-reward ratio of 1:3 for the first target and 1:3.5 for the second.





Trading plan

Entry point: 159.36

Target 1: 157.41

Target 2: 157.11

Stop-loss: 160.01

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EURUSD trade idea

EURUSD analysis shows that the medium-term outlook remains bullish. However, the pair is currently trading at extreme overbought levels, increasing the likelihood of a temporary decline. For this reason, buying at current levels does not seem particularly attractive in terms of risk and reward, while a pullback to the 1.1535 level would provide a more favourable entry point. Against this backdrop, the baseline scenario suggests buying after a correction. The EURUSD trade idea for today involves placing a pending Buy Limit order at 1.1535. The support level is located at 1.1535.

The EURUSD news backdrop shows a slight advantage for buyers at 51% versus 49%, supporting the bullish market outlook. The technical picture also indicates continued upward momentum following the correction. The trade appears attractive in terms of the risk-to-reward ratio. The first target at 1.1635 offers upside potential of 100 pips, while the second target at 1.1650 increases the potential profit to 115 pips. The stop-loss at 1.1510 limits the risk to 25 pips, resulting in a risk-to-reward ratio of 1:4 for the first target and 1:4.6 for the second.





Trading plan

Entry point: 1.1535

Target 1: 1.1635

Target 2: 1.1650

Stop-loss: 1.1510

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XAGUSD trade idea

XAGUSD price action analysis shows that despite bullish control, slowing positive momentum suggests a reversal. This is weighing on short-term sentiment, and we expect to open short positions at levels offering a favourable risk-to-reward ratio if the downward correction continues. Selling at current levels does not appear particularly attractive in terms of risk and reward, while a pullback to the 66.65 level would provide a more favourable entry point. Against this backdrop, the baseline scenario suggests selling on a pullback. The XAGUSD trade idea for today involves placing a pending Sell Limit order at 66.65, with resistance at 66.65.

The news backdrop for XAGUSD is neutral at 50% versus 50%, but the technical picture indicates a possible trend reversal. The trade looks attractive in terms of its risk-to-reward ratio. The first target at 62.98 offers downside potential of 367 pips, while the second target at 61.85 increases the potential profit to 480 pips. The stop-loss at 67.95 limits the risk to 130 pips, corresponding to a risk-to-reward ratio of 1:2.8 for the first target and 1:3.7 for the second.





Trading plan

Entry point: 66.65

Target 1: 62.98

Target 2: 61.85

Stop-loss: 67.95

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