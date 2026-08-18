Trade ideas for XAUUSD, JP 225, and USDCAD are available today. The ideas expire on 19 August 2026 at 8:00 AM (GMT +3).

XAUUSD trade idea

XAUUSD analysis shows that gold retains recovery potential after the correction. Prices have rebounded from local lows and are attempting to regain upward momentum. However, buying at current levels appears less attractive in terms of the risk-to-reward ratio. A pullback towards the 4,350 area offers a more favourable entry point in anticipation of further growth. Today’s XAUUSD trade idea suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order at 4,350.

The news backdrop for XAUUSD slightly favours sellers, at 53% versus 47%. However, the technical picture suggests further recovery after the correction. The first target at 4,500 offers potential upside of 150 USD, while the second target at 4,525 increases the potential profit to 175 USD. A stop loss at 4,275 limits the risk to 75 USD, corresponding to a risk-to-reward ratio of 1:2 for the first target and approximately 1:2.3 for the second.





Trading plan

Entry point: 4,350

Target 1: 4,500

Target 2: 4,525

Stop loss: 4,275

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JP 225 trade idea

JP225Cash analysis shows that after a strong upward momentum, the index has entered a consolidation phase, while the overall structure remains positive. The latest correction brought the price closer to the 68,000 area, which may serve as a point for renewed buying. Today’s JP225Cash trade idea suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order at 68,000.

The news backdrop shows a clear bearish bias, at 66% versus 34%, which remains the main risk for the long position. However, the technical structure suggests further growth if the support level holds. The first target at 71,000 offers potential profit of 3,000 pips, while the second target at 71,500 increases it to 3,500 pips. A stop loss at 67,000 limits the risk to 1,000 pips, resulting in a risk-to-reward ratio of 1:3 for the first target and 1:3.5 for the second.





Trading plan

Entry point: 68,000

Target 1: 71,000

Target 2: 71,500

Stop loss: 67,000

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USDCAD trade idea

USDCAD analysis shows that after a sharp decline, the pair is attempting to form a local bottom. Selling pressure persists, but the slowing downward momentum is creating conditions for a corrective recovery. Buying appears more justified only after a confirmed return above 1.3900. Today’s USDCAD trade idea involves placing a pending Buy Stop order at 1.3900.

The news backdrop for USDCAD slightly favours sellers, at 51% versus 49%. At the same time, the technical picture suggests a recovery after the recent decline. The first target at 1.4000 offers potential profit of 100 pips, while the second target at 1.4025 increases it to 125 pips. A stop loss at 1.3850 limits the risk to 50 pips, corresponding to a risk-to-reward ratio of 1:2 for the first target and 1:2.5 for the second.





Trading plan

Entry point: 1.3900

Target 1: 1.4000

Target 2: 1.4025

Stop loss: 1.3850

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