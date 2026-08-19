Trade ideas for XAUUSD, JP 225, and USDCAD are available today. The ideas expire on 20 August 2026 at 8:00 AM (GMT +3).

XAUUSD trade idea

XAUUSD analysis shows that the market is not yet giving clear signals that the upward move is ending. Although a short-term correction is likely, the current price structure suggests a decline without invalidating the overall bullish scenario. For this reason, buying at current levels does not look particularly attractive in terms of risk and reward, while a pullback to the 4,350.00 area would provide a more favourable entry point. Against this backdrop, the baseline scenario suggests buying on a pullback. Today’s XAUUSD trade idea involves placing a pending Buy Limit order at 4,350.00. A breakout above 4,425.00 would confirm the bullish momentum.

The news backdrop for XAUUSD favours buyers at 56% versus 44%, but the technical picture still suggests further growth after the correction. The trade appears attractive in terms of its risk-to-reward ratio. The first target at 4,500.00 offers upside potential of 150 pips, while the second target at 4,550.00 increases the potential profit to 200 pips. The stop-loss at 4,275.00 limits the risk to 75 pips, resulting in a risk-to-reward ratio of 1:2 for the first target and 1:2.7 for the second.





Trading plan

Entry point: 4,350.00

Target 1: 4,500.00

Target 2: 4,550.00

Stop-loss: 4,275.00

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JP 225 trade idea

JP225Cash analysis shows that the market is not yet giving clear signals that the upward move is ending. Buying at current levels does not look particularly attractive in terms of risk and reward, while a breakout above 67,000 would provide a more favourable entry point. The short-term RSI has turned upwards, confirming the bullish bias. Against this backdrop, the baseline scenario suggests buying on a breakout. Today’s JP225Cash trade idea involves placing a pending Buy Stop order at 67,000.

The news backdrop for JP225Cash strongly favours buyers at 72% versus 28%, supporting the bullish outlook. The technical picture also indicates a continued upward move after the breakout. The trade looks attractive in terms of its risk-to-reward ratio. The first target at 70,000 offers upside potential of 3,000 pips, while the second target at 70,500 increases the potential profit to 3,500 pips. The stop-loss at 66,000 limits the risk to 1,000 pips, corresponding to a risk-to-reward ratio of 1:3 for the first target and 1:3.5 for the second.





Trading plan

Entry point: 67,000

Target 1: 70,000

Target 2: 70,500

Stop-loss: 66,000

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USDCAD trade idea

USDCAD price action analysis shows that selling pressure is showing signs of waning on the intraday chart. This movement is expected to reverse. Buying at current levels does not appear particularly attractive in terms of risk and reward, while a breakout above 1.3900 would provide a more favourable entry point. Against this backdrop, the baseline scenario suggests buying on a breakout. Today’s USDCAD trade idea involves placing a pending Buy Stop order at 1.3900. A breakout above 1.3900 would confirm the bullish momentum.

The news backdrop for USDCAD favours buyers at 56% versus 44%, confirming the bullish outlook. The technical picture suggests selling pressure is waning and an upward reversal is expected. The trade looks attractive in terms of its risk-to-reward ratio. The first target at 1.4000 offers upside potential of 100 pips, while the second target at 1.4025 increases the potential profit to 125 pips. The stop-loss at 1.3850 limits the risk to 50 pips, resulting in a risk-to-reward ratio of 1:2 for the first target and 1:2.5 for the second.





Trading plan

Entry point: 1.3900

Target 1: 1.4000

Target 2: 1.4025

Stop-loss: 1.3850

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