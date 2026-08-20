Trade ideas for XAUUSD, GBPUSD, and DE40 are available today. The ideas expire on 21 August 2026 at 8:00 AM (GMT +3).

XAUUSD trade idea

XAUUSD analysis shows that the bullish scenario remains intact. However, after the rise towards 4,490–4,500, buying at current levels appears less attractive in terms of risk and reward. The technical structure suggests a local correction without disrupting the overall bullish momentum, so the 4,450.00 area remains a more favourable entry point. Against this backdrop, the baseline scenario suggests buying on a pullback. Today’s XAUUSD trade idea involves placing a pending Buy Limit order at 4,450.00, targeting further growth towards 4,600.00–4,625.00.

The news backdrop for XAUUSD is virtually balanced, but with a slight bearish bias at 51% versus 49%. At the same time, the technical picture retains upside potential after a possible correction. The first target at 4,600.00 offers upside potential of 150 pips, while the second target at 4,625.00 offers 175 pips. The stop-loss at 4,375.00 limits the risk to 75 pips, resulting in a risk-to-reward ratio of 1:2 for the first target and approximately 1:2.3 for the second.





Trading plan

Entry point: 4,450.00

Target 1: 4,600.00

Target 2: 4,625.00

Stop-loss: 4,375.00

Explore More Trade Ideas

GBPUSD trade idea

GBPUSD analysis shows that the upward momentum remains intact, although after the rise towards 1.3635–1.3640, buying at current levels appears less attractive in terms of risk and reward. The technical structure suggests a local correction without invalidating the overall bullish scenario, so a pullback towards the 1.3550 area would provide a more favourable entry point. Against this backdrop, the baseline scenario suggests buying on a decline. Today’s GBPUSD trade idea involves placing a pending Buy Limit order at 1.3550, targeting further growth towards 1.3645–1.3675.

The news backdrop for GBPUSD clearly favours buyers at 66% versus 34% for sellers. The trade appears attractive in terms of its risk-to-reward ratio. The first target at 1.3645 offers upside potential of 95 pips, while the second target at 1.3675 increases the potential profit to 125 pips. The stop-loss at 1.3517 limits the risk to 33 pips, corresponding to a risk-to-reward ratio of approximately 1:2.9 for the first target and 1:3.8 for the second.





Trading plan

Entry point: 1.3550

Target 1: 1.3645

Target 2: 1.3675

Stop-loss: 1.3517

Explore More Trade Ideas

DE 40 trade idea

DE40Cash analysis shows that after the decline, the market approached the 25,900 area, which may act as a recovery point. The current correction does not yet rule out the possibility of the index returning to higher levels, while buying on a pullback offers an attractive risk-to-reward ratio. Against this backdrop, the baseline scenario suggests buying on a decline. Today’s DE40Cash trade idea involves placing a pending Buy Limit order at 25,900, anticipating a recovery towards 26,300–26,400.

The news backdrop for DE40Cash remains negative, with sellers holding a 60% to 40% advantage. This increases the risk of a continued correction, but the technical setup allows for buying from support with a tight stop-loss. The first target at 26,300 offers upside potential of 400 pips, while the second target at 26,400 offers 500 pips. The stop-loss at 25,800 limits the risk to 100 pips, resulting in a risk-to-reward ratio of 1:4 for the first target and 1:5 for the second.





Trading plan

Entry point: 25,900

Target 1: 26,300

Target 2: 26,400

Stop-loss: 25,800

Explore More Trade Ideas