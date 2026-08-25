Trade ideas for XAUUSD, EURUSD, and DE 40 are available today. The ideas expire on 26 August 2026 at 8:00 AM (server time, UTC +3).
XAUUSD analysis shows that the market is trading at its highest level in the past three months. Selling is being recorded during the Asian session. A bearish Head and Shoulders technical pattern is forming on the chart. The medium-term bias remains neutral. Selling at current levels does not appear particularly attractive in terms of risk and reward, while a rebound towards the 4,676.00 area would provide a more favourable entry point. Against this backdrop, the baseline scenario suggests selling on a rebound. Today’s XAUUSD trade idea involves placing a pending Sell Limit order at 4,676.00.
The news backdrop for XAUUSD favours sellers at 58% versus 42%, confirming the bearish outlook. The technical picture also suggests further downside after a possible correction. The trade appears attractive in terms of its risk-to-reward ratio. The first target at 4,550.00 offers downside potential of 126 pips, while the second target at 4,102.00 increases the potential profit to 574 pips. The stop loss at 4,733.00 limits the risk to 57 pips, corresponding to a risk-to-reward ratio of 1:2.2 for the first target and 1:10 for the second.
EURUSD analysis shows that despite buyers remaining in control, fading upward momentum suggests a possible reversal. Price action indicates that a peak is forming. A temporary upward move is expected, but this move is likely to reverse. Selling at current levels does not look particularly attractive in terms of risk and reward, while a rebound towards the 1.1690 area would provide a more favourable entry point. Against this backdrop, the baseline scenario suggests selling on a rebound. Today’s EURUSD trade idea involves placing a pending Sell Limit order at 1.1690. The resistance level is located at 1.1690.
The news backdrop for EURUSD is significantly biased in favour of sellers – 63% versus 37%, confirming a bearish outlook. The technical picture also suggests further downside after a possible correction. The trade appears attractive in terms of its risk-to-reward ratio. The first target at 1.1610 offers downside potential of 80 pips, while the second target at 1.1590 increases the potential profit to 100 pips. The stop loss at 1.1710 limits the risk to 20 pips, resulting in a risk-to-reward ratio of 1:4 for the first target and 1:5 for the second.
DE 40 Cash analysis shows that although buyers have the upper hand, fading positive momentum suggests a possible reversal. Price action indicates that a peak is forming. Selling at current levels does not look particularly attractive in terms of risk and reward, while a rebound towards the 26,300 area would provide a more favourable entry point. Against this backdrop, the baseline scenario suggests selling on a rebound. Today’s DE 40 Cash trade idea involves placing a pending Sell Limit order at 26,300. The resistance level is located at 26,300.
The news backdrop for DE 40 Cash favours sellers at 71% versus 29%, while the technical picture indicates a possible trend reversal. The trade appears attractive in terms of its risk-to-reward ratio. The first target at 26,000 offers downside potential of 300 pips, while the second target at 25,900 increases the potential profit to 400 pips. The stop loss at 26,375 limits the risk to 75 pips, resulting in a risk-to-reward ratio of 1:4 for the first target and 1:5.3 for the second.
EURUSD has recovered from the July lows and is trading near 1.1545 — back in bullish territory. The pair has reclaimed EMA65 on the daily, formed a bullish EMA crossover on H4, and the US-eurozone GDP gap has narrowed sharply (US 1.5% vs eurozone 1.0%). Goldman Sachs and Deutsche Bank both now target 1.2500 by year-end. A confirmed close above 1.1700 opens the path to 1.1805. We break down the key levels, three trading scenarios, and what the unprecedented 9-3 FOMC dissent vote means for EURUSD.
Gold has reversed its downtrend and is trading near 4,360 USD, back above both EMA65 and EMA200. ETF flows turned positive in July with 3 billion USD of net inflows, and central banks bought 288.9 tonnes in Q2 — up 62% year-on-year. A breakout above 4,500 USD opens the path to 4,855 USD and the 5,597 USD all-time high. We break down the key levels, three trading scenarios with entry triggers, and what J.P. Morgan, Deutsche Bank and Goldman Sachs are forecasting for gold in 2026.
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.