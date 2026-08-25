Trade ideas for XAUUSD, EURUSD, and DE 40 are available today. The ideas expire on 26 August 2026 at 8:00 AM (server time, UTC +3).

XAUUSD trade idea

XAUUSD analysis shows that the market is trading at its highest level in the past three months. Selling is being recorded during the Asian session. A bearish Head and Shoulders technical pattern is forming on the chart. The medium-term bias remains neutral. Selling at current levels does not appear particularly attractive in terms of risk and reward, while a rebound towards the 4,676.00 area would provide a more favourable entry point. Against this backdrop, the baseline scenario suggests selling on a rebound. Today’s XAUUSD trade idea involves placing a pending Sell Limit order at 4,676.00.

The news backdrop for XAUUSD favours sellers at 58% versus 42%, confirming the bearish outlook. The technical picture also suggests further downside after a possible correction. The trade appears attractive in terms of its risk-to-reward ratio. The first target at 4,550.00 offers downside potential of 126 pips, while the second target at 4,102.00 increases the potential profit to 574 pips. The stop loss at 4,733.00 limits the risk to 57 pips, corresponding to a risk-to-reward ratio of 1:2.2 for the first target and 1:10 for the second.





Trading plan

Current price: 4,565.00

Entry point: 4,676.00

Target 1: 4,550.00

Target 2: 4,102.00

Stop loss: 4,733.00

Risk-to-reward ratio: 1:2.2 and 1:10

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EURUSD trade idea

EURUSD analysis shows that despite buyers remaining in control, fading upward momentum suggests a possible reversal. Price action indicates that a peak is forming. A temporary upward move is expected, but this move is likely to reverse. Selling at current levels does not look particularly attractive in terms of risk and reward, while a rebound towards the 1.1690 area would provide a more favourable entry point. Against this backdrop, the baseline scenario suggests selling on a rebound. Today’s EURUSD trade idea involves placing a pending Sell Limit order at 1.1690. The resistance level is located at 1.1690.

The news backdrop for EURUSD is significantly biased in favour of sellers – 63% versus 37%, confirming a bearish outlook. The technical picture also suggests further downside after a possible correction. The trade appears attractive in terms of its risk-to-reward ratio. The first target at 1.1610 offers downside potential of 80 pips, while the second target at 1.1590 increases the potential profit to 100 pips. The stop loss at 1.1710 limits the risk to 20 pips, resulting in a risk-to-reward ratio of 1:4 for the first target and 1:5 for the second.





Trading plan

Current price: 1.1657

Entry point: 1.1690

Target 1: 1.1610

Target 2: 1.1590

Stop loss: 1.1710

Risk-to-reward ratio: 1:4 and 1:5

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DE 40 trade idea

DE 40 Cash analysis shows that although buyers have the upper hand, fading positive momentum suggests a possible reversal. Price action indicates that a peak is forming. Selling at current levels does not look particularly attractive in terms of risk and reward, while a rebound towards the 26,300 area would provide a more favourable entry point. Against this backdrop, the baseline scenario suggests selling on a rebound. Today’s DE 40 Cash trade idea involves placing a pending Sell Limit order at 26,300. The resistance level is located at 26,300.

The news backdrop for DE 40 Cash favours sellers at 71% versus 29%, while the technical picture indicates a possible trend reversal. The trade appears attractive in terms of its risk-to-reward ratio. The first target at 26,000 offers downside potential of 300 pips, while the second target at 25,900 increases the potential profit to 400 pips. The stop loss at 26,375 limits the risk to 75 pips, resulting in a risk-to-reward ratio of 1:4 for the first target and 1:5.3 for the second.





Trading plan

Current price: 26,185

Entry point: 26,300

Target 1: 26,000

Target 2: 25,900

Stop loss: 26,375

Risk-to-reward ratio: 1:4 and 1:5.3

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