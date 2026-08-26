Trade ideas for USDJPY, EURUSD, and DE 40 are available today. The ideas expire on 27 August 2026 at 8:00 AM (server time, UTC +3).
The USDJPY pair is showing signs of weakening after sellers encountered strong resistance near 159.41 during the Asian session. The main barrier for buyers is a local resistance level at 159.25. The formed technical pattern opens the way for a decline towards 158.35. The most effective tactic for today remains opening short positions during short-term bullish impulses. Today’s USDJPY trade idea involves placing a pending Sell Limit order.
The news backdrop for USDJPY shows a bearish bias of 62% versus 38%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:6. The potential profit is 68 pips at the first take-profit level and 90 pips at the second, with potential losses capped at 30 pips.
Although buyers have the upper hand in EURUSD in the medium term, the short-term RSI indicator indicates a potential cooling of the market and the start of a downward move. The price will most likely correct temporarily towards the 1.1620 support level. Since the bullish trend is strong, this decline should be viewed as an opportunity to enter long positions at more favourable prices. Today’s EURUSD trade idea involves placing a pending Buy Limit order.
Market sentiment for EURUSD shows a bearish bias of 60% versus 40%. The risk-to-reward ratio is 1:5. The potential profit is 100 pips at the first take-profit level and 130 pips at the second, with potential losses limited to 25 pips.
The main trend in DE40Cash remains bullish, but current prices are too high to open long positions as the risk-to-reward ratio appears unfavourable. The optimal trading decision would be to wait for quotes to drop and buy the instrument on the decline. Overall, the downside potential appears limited: the market is unlikely to fall below yesterday’s low, while a strong local support level has formed at 26,125. Today’s DE40Cash trade idea involves placing a pending Buy Limit order.
The news backdrop for DE40Cash shows a bearish bias of 57% versus 43%. The risk-to-reward ratio is 1:5. The potential profit is 3,000 pips at the first take-profit level and 3,750 pips at the second, while potential losses are limited to 750 pips.
EURUSD has recovered from the July lows and is trading near 1.1545 — back in bullish territory. The pair has reclaimed EMA65 on the daily, formed a bullish EMA crossover on H4, and the US-eurozone GDP gap has narrowed sharply (US 1.5% vs eurozone 1.0%). Goldman Sachs and Deutsche Bank both now target 1.2500 by year-end. A confirmed close above 1.1700 opens the path to 1.1805. We break down the key levels, three trading scenarios, and what the unprecedented 9-3 FOMC dissent vote means for EURUSD.
Gold has reversed its downtrend and is trading near 4,360 USD, back above both EMA65 and EMA200. ETF flows turned positive in July with 3 billion USD of net inflows, and central banks bought 288.9 tonnes in Q2 — up 62% year-on-year. A breakout above 4,500 USD opens the path to 4,855 USD and the 5,597 USD all-time high. We break down the key levels, three trading scenarios with entry triggers, and what J.P. Morgan, Deutsche Bank and Goldman Sachs are forecasting for gold in 2026.
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.