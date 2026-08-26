Trade ideas for USDJPY, EURUSD, and DE 40 are available today. The ideas expire on 27 August 2026 at 8:00 AM (server time, UTC +3).

USDJPY trade idea

The USDJPY pair is showing signs of weakening after sellers encountered strong resistance near 159.41 during the Asian session. The main barrier for buyers is a local resistance level at 159.25. The formed technical pattern opens the way for a decline towards 158.35. The most effective tactic for today remains opening short positions during short-term bullish impulses. Today’s USDJPY trade idea involves placing a pending Sell Limit order.

The news backdrop for USDJPY shows a bearish bias of 62% versus 38%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:6. The potential profit is 68 pips at the first take-profit level and 90 pips at the second, with potential losses capped at 30 pips.





Trading plan

Current price: 158.99

Entry point: 159.25

Target 1: 158.57

Target 2: 158.35

Stop loss: 159.55

Risk-to-reward ratio: 1:2.67 and 1:3

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EURUSD trade idea

Although buyers have the upper hand in EURUSD in the medium term, the short-term RSI indicator indicates a potential cooling of the market and the start of a downward move. The price will most likely correct temporarily towards the 1.1620 support level. Since the bullish trend is strong, this decline should be viewed as an opportunity to enter long positions at more favourable prices. Today’s EURUSD trade idea involves placing a pending Buy Limit order.

Market sentiment for EURUSD shows a bearish bias of 60% versus 40%. The risk-to-reward ratio is 1:5. The potential profit is 100 pips at the first take-profit level and 130 pips at the second, with potential losses limited to 25 pips.





Trading plan

Current price: 1.1665

Entry point: 1.1620

Target 1: 1.1720

Target 2: 1.1750

Stop loss: 1.1595

Risk-to-reward ratio: 1:4 and 1:5.2

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DE 40 trade idea

The main trend in DE40Cash remains bullish, but current prices are too high to open long positions as the risk-to-reward ratio appears unfavourable. The optimal trading decision would be to wait for quotes to drop and buy the instrument on the decline. Overall, the downside potential appears limited: the market is unlikely to fall below yesterday’s low, while a strong local support level has formed at 26,125. Today’s DE40Cash trade idea involves placing a pending Buy Limit order.

The news backdrop for DE40Cash shows a bearish bias of 57% versus 43%. The risk-to-reward ratio is 1:5. The potential profit is 3,000 pips at the first take-profit level and 3,750 pips at the second, while potential losses are limited to 750 pips.





Trading plan

Current price: 26,285

Entry point: 26,125

Target 1: 26,425

Target 2: 26,500

Stop loss: 26,050

Risk-to-reward ratio: 1:4 and 1:5

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