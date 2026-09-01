Trade ideas for the DE 40, EURUSD, and XAUUSD are available today. The ideas expire on 2 September 2026 at 8:00 AM (server time, UTC +3).
DE40Cash is moving within an uptrend, but the current slowdown in momentum below the 26,350 resistance level indicates the formation of a local peak and a potential downward reversal. The gradual fading of bullish momentum signals that the market may be ready for a shift in sentiment, but opening short positions at current levels is premature due to an unfavourable risk-to-reward ratio. Under the current conditions, the preferred trading strategy remains to sell the asset on rallies. A consolidation below the key 26,350 level would confirm the exhaustion of bullish momentum and open the way for a full-fledged downward move. Today’s DE40Cash trade idea involves placing a pending Sell Limit order.
The DE40Cash news backdrop shows a bearish bias of 74% versus 26%. The risk-to-reward ratio is 1:5. The potential profit is 3,000 pips at the first take-profit level and 3,750 pips at the second, while potential losses are limited to 750 pips.
The EURUSD pair is declining within a medium-term bearish trend. Despite selling pressure, a temporary upward move is expected in the short term. However, opening new short positions at current levels is premature, as the risk-to-reward ratio remains unfavourable. The preferred tactic for traders is to sell EURUSD on rallies. The main resistance level for buyers is located at 1.1635. Today’s EURUSD trade idea involves placing a pending Sell Limit order.
The EURUSD news backdrop shows a bearish bias of 62% versus 38%. The risk-to-reward ratio is 1:5. The potential profit is 80 pips at the first take-profit level and 100 pips at the second, while potential losses are capped at 20 pips.
Analysis of the XAUUSD chart indicates that the five-wave bullish structure was completed at 4,697 USD. During the previous session, the upward move encountered resistance, but dips were quickly bought back, resulting in a moderate rise in quotes by the end of the day. Despite bullish activity in the morning, the preferred trading strategy remains to open short positions. The key resistance level for buyers and a reference point for a medium-term reversal is 4,545 USD. Today’s XAUUSD trade idea involves placing a pending Sell Limit order.
Bearish expectations are prevailing in XAUUSD, 58% versus 42%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:7. The potential profit is 18,800 pips at the first take-profit level and 43,800 pips at the second, with potential losses limited to 5,500 pips.
EURUSD has recovered from the July lows and is trading near 1.1545 — back in bullish territory. The pair has reclaimed EMA65 on the daily, formed a bullish EMA crossover on H4, and the US-eurozone GDP gap has narrowed sharply (US 1.5% vs eurozone 1.0%). Goldman Sachs and Deutsche Bank both now target 1.2500 by year-end. A confirmed close above 1.1700 opens the path to 1.1805. We break down the key levels, three trading scenarios, and what the unprecedented 9-3 FOMC dissent vote means for EURUSD.
Gold has reversed its downtrend and is trading near 4,360 USD, back above both EMA65 and EMA200. ETF flows turned positive in July with 3 billion USD of net inflows, and central banks bought 288.9 tonnes in Q2 — up 62% year-on-year. A breakout above 4,500 USD opens the path to 4,855 USD and the 5,597 USD all-time high. We break down the key levels, three trading scenarios with entry triggers, and what J.P. Morgan, Deutsche Bank and Goldman Sachs are forecasting for gold in 2026.
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.