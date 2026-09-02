Trade ideas for the US Tech, DE 40, and XAUUSD are available today. The ideas expire on 3 September 2026 at 8:00 AM (server time, UTC +3).

US Tech trade idea

USTECHCash remains under pressure after a series of declines, but the 28,900–29,000 area is the nearest support zone and creates conditions for a technical rebound. Buying at current levels appears less attractive after the short-term recovery, so the preferred strategy remains to enter on a pullback. Holding above 28,870 would preserve the potential for a return to 29,332 and, if momentum strengthens, to 29,960. Today’s USTECHCash trade idea involves placing a pending Buy Limit order at 28,970.

The news backdrop remains predominantly negative, with sellers holding a 64% to 36% advantage, so the idea is countertrend and requires strict risk management. The first target offers 362 pips of upside potential with 100 pips of risk, while the second offers 990 pips. The risk-to-reward ratio is approximately 1:3.6 for the first target and 1:9.9 for the second.





Trading plan

Current price: 29,014

Entry point: 28,970

Target 1: 29,332

Target 2: 29,960

Stop loss: 28,870

Risk-to-reward ratio: 1:3.6 and 1:9.9

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DE 40 trade idea

DE40Cash remains under pressure and continues to move lower after a series of lower highs and lower lows. However, selling at current levels around 25,855 is no longer particularly attractive from a risk-to-reward perspective, so a more rational strategy would be to enter after a corrective recovery towards 26,000. A return to this area without consolidation above 26,075 would preserve the sellers’ advantage and open the way for a new downward wave. Today’s DE40Cash trade idea involves placing a pending Sell Limit order at 26,000.

The news backdrop also remains predominantly negative, with sellers holding a 70% to 30% advantage. The first target at 25,700 offers 300 pips of downside potential with 75 pips of risk, corresponding to a risk-to-reward ratio of 1:4. The second target at 25,025 increases the potential profit to 975 pips and gives a ratio of approximately 1:13.





Trading plan

Current price: 25,855

Entry point: 26,000

Target 1: 25,700

Target 2: 25,025

Stop loss: 26,075

Risk-to-reward ratio: 1:4 and 1:13

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XAUUSD trade idea

XAUUSD quotes remain under strong pressure after a sharp decline, but the 4,300 area is the nearest potential support zone and creates conditions for a technical recovery. Buying at current levels remains risky due to the persistent downward momentum, so a more cautious strategy would be to enter only after an additional pullback towards 4,307. Holding above 4,247 would preserve the potential for a recovery towards 4,540–4,550. Today’s XAUUSD trade idea involves placing a pending Buy Limit order at 4,307.

The news backdrop remains almost balanced, but with a slight bias towards sellers at 52% versus 48%. Therefore, the idea is countertrend and requires strict risk management. The first target at 4,540 offers 233 pips of upside potential with 60 pips of risk, while the second target at 4,550 offers 243 pips. The risk-to-reward ratio is approximately 1:3.9 for the first target and 1:4.1 for the second.





Trading plan

Current price: 4,323.02

Entry point: 4,307

Target 1: 4,540

Target 2: 4,550

Stop loss: 4,247

Risk-to-reward ratio: 1:3.9 and 1:4.1

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