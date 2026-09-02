Trade ideas for the US Tech, DE 40, and XAUUSD are available today. The ideas expire on 3 September 2026 at 8:00 AM (server time, UTC +3).
USTECHCash remains under pressure after a series of declines, but the 28,900–29,000 area is the nearest support zone and creates conditions for a technical rebound. Buying at current levels appears less attractive after the short-term recovery, so the preferred strategy remains to enter on a pullback. Holding above 28,870 would preserve the potential for a return to 29,332 and, if momentum strengthens, to 29,960. Today’s USTECHCash trade idea involves placing a pending Buy Limit order at 28,970.
The news backdrop remains predominantly negative, with sellers holding a 64% to 36% advantage, so the idea is countertrend and requires strict risk management. The first target offers 362 pips of upside potential with 100 pips of risk, while the second offers 990 pips. The risk-to-reward ratio is approximately 1:3.6 for the first target and 1:9.9 for the second.
DE40Cash remains under pressure and continues to move lower after a series of lower highs and lower lows. However, selling at current levels around 25,855 is no longer particularly attractive from a risk-to-reward perspective, so a more rational strategy would be to enter after a corrective recovery towards 26,000. A return to this area without consolidation above 26,075 would preserve the sellers’ advantage and open the way for a new downward wave. Today’s DE40Cash trade idea involves placing a pending Sell Limit order at 26,000.
The news backdrop also remains predominantly negative, with sellers holding a 70% to 30% advantage. The first target at 25,700 offers 300 pips of downside potential with 75 pips of risk, corresponding to a risk-to-reward ratio of 1:4. The second target at 25,025 increases the potential profit to 975 pips and gives a ratio of approximately 1:13.
XAUUSD quotes remain under strong pressure after a sharp decline, but the 4,300 area is the nearest potential support zone and creates conditions for a technical recovery. Buying at current levels remains risky due to the persistent downward momentum, so a more cautious strategy would be to enter only after an additional pullback towards 4,307. Holding above 4,247 would preserve the potential for a recovery towards 4,540–4,550. Today’s XAUUSD trade idea involves placing a pending Buy Limit order at 4,307.
The news backdrop remains almost balanced, but with a slight bias towards sellers at 52% versus 48%. Therefore, the idea is countertrend and requires strict risk management. The first target at 4,540 offers 233 pips of upside potential with 60 pips of risk, while the second target at 4,550 offers 243 pips. The risk-to-reward ratio is approximately 1:3.9 for the first target and 1:4.1 for the second.
EURUSD has recovered from the July lows and is trading near 1.1545 — back in bullish territory. The pair has reclaimed EMA65 on the daily, formed a bullish EMA crossover on H4, and the US-eurozone GDP gap has narrowed sharply (US 1.5% vs eurozone 1.0%). Goldman Sachs and Deutsche Bank both now target 1.2500 by year-end. A confirmed close above 1.1700 opens the path to 1.1805. We break down the key levels, three trading scenarios, and what the unprecedented 9-3 FOMC dissent vote means for EURUSD.
Gold has reversed its downtrend and is trading near 4,360 USD, back above both EMA65 and EMA200. ETF flows turned positive in July with 3 billion USD of net inflows, and central banks bought 288.9 tonnes in Q2 — up 62% year-on-year. A breakout above 4,500 USD opens the path to 4,855 USD and the 5,597 USD all-time high. We break down the key levels, three trading scenarios with entry triggers, and what J.P. Morgan, Deutsche Bank and Goldman Sachs are forecasting for gold in 2026.
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.