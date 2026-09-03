Trade ideas for EURUSD, DE 40, and XAUUSD are available today. The ideas expire on 4 September 2026 at 8:00 AM (server time, UTC +3).
Despite the bullish correction, the EURUSD pair continues to trade within the broader downtrend. The RSI rises further, indicating easing selling pressure and increasing the likelihood of a continued bullish correction. However, opening short positions at current levels is unattractive from a risk-to-reward perspective. The nearest key resistance level is located at 1.1615, where selling pressure is expected to intensify. Today’s EURUSD trade idea involves placing a pending Sell Limit order.
The EURUSD news backdrop shows a bearish bias of 66% versus 34%. The risk-to-reward ratio is 1:5. The potential profit is 60 pips at the first take-profit level and 75 pips at the second, while potential losses are capped at 15 pips.
The DE40Cash index maintains a medium-term bearish bias despite an improving short-term outlook. Oscillators are gradually rising, indicating a recovery in buying activity. Nevertheless, the current rise is viewed as corrective, so selling remains the preferred trading strategy. The nearest key resistance level is located around 26,000. As long as the index remains below this mark, the risk of a renewed decline persists. Today’s DE40Cash trade idea involves placing a pending Sell Limit order.
The DE40Cash news backdrop shows a bearish bias of 66% versus 34%. The risk-to-reward ratio is 1:13. The potential profit is 3,000 pips at the first take-profit level and 9,750 pips at the second, with potential losses limited to 750 pips.
XAUUSD completed a five-wave downward structure at 4,282 USD, after which gold ended its three-day losing streak.This points to possible short-term price stabilisation, although market performance remains mixed and volatile. Despite the local recovery in quotes, a further decline appears more likely. The nearest key resistance level is located at 4,442 USD. Today’s XAUUSD trade idea involves placing a pending Sell Limit order.
The XAUUSD information backdrop shows a slight bullish bias of 51% versus 49%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:6. The potential profit is 11,400 pips at the first take-profit level and 33,400 pips at the second, while potential losses are limited to 5,500 pips.
EURUSD has recovered from the July lows and is trading near 1.1545 — back in bullish territory. The pair has reclaimed EMA65 on the daily, formed a bullish EMA crossover on H4, and the US-eurozone GDP gap has narrowed sharply (US 1.5% vs eurozone 1.0%). Goldman Sachs and Deutsche Bank both now target 1.2500 by year-end. A confirmed close above 1.1700 opens the path to 1.1805. We break down the key levels, three trading scenarios, and what the unprecedented 9-3 FOMC dissent vote means for EURUSD.
Gold has reversed its downtrend and is trading near 4,360 USD, back above both EMA65 and EMA200. ETF flows turned positive in July with 3 billion USD of net inflows, and central banks bought 288.9 tonnes in Q2 — up 62% year-on-year. A breakout above 4,500 USD opens the path to 4,855 USD and the 5,597 USD all-time high. We break down the key levels, three trading scenarios with entry triggers, and what J.P. Morgan, Deutsche Bank and Goldman Sachs are forecasting for gold in 2026.
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.