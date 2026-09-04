Trade ideas for EURUSD, DE 40, and XAUUSD are available today. The ideas expire on 4 September 2026 at 11:00 PM (server time, UTC +3).
EURUSD analysis shows that the medium-term outlook remains bullish. However, the pair is currently trading at overbought extremes, increasing the likelihood of a temporary price decline. This makes buying at current levels unattractive from a risk-to-reward perspective, while a pullback towards 1.1600 offers a more favourable entry point. Against this backdrop, the baseline scenario suggests buying on a pullback. Today’s EURUSD trade idea involves placing a pending Buy Limit order at 1.1600. The support level is located at 1.1600.
The EURUSD news backdrop shows a pronounced bias in favour of sellers, at 75% versus 25%, confirming a bearish outlook. At the same time, the technical picture indicates a continued upward move after the correction. The trade appears attractive from a risk-to-reward perspective. The first target at 1.1660 offers upside potential of 60 pips, while the second target at 1.1675 increases the potential profit to 75 pips. A stop loss at 1.1585 limits the risk to 15 pips, corresponding to a risk-to-reward ratio of 1:4 for the first target and 1:5 for the second.
Analysis of DE40Cash price action shows that the primary trend remains bullish. Buying at current levels appears unattractive from a risk-to-reward perspective, while a pullback towards 25,860 offers a more favourable entry point. Against this backdrop, the baseline scenario suggests buying on dips. Today’s DE40Cash trade idea involves placing a pending Buy Limit order at 25,860. The support level is located at 25,860. The pullback may be limited by yesterday’s low.
The DE 40 Cash news backdrop shows a slight bias in favour of sellers, at 53% versus 47%, confirming a bearish outlook. The technical picture points to a continuation of the upward move once the correction is complete. The trade appears attractive from a risk-to-reward perspective. The first target at 26,220 offers upside potential of 360 pips, while the second target at 26,310 increases the potential profit to 450 pips. A stop loss at 25,770 limits the risk to 90 pips, resulting in a risk-to-reward ratio of 1:4 for the first target and 1:5 for the second.
XAUUSD analysis shows that a five-wave bullish trend ended at 4,697.00. Mixed daily results have been recorded over the past four days. Trading is expected to remain mixed and volatile. Economic data may negatively affect the short-term technical outlook. As the correction continues, we plan to open short positions on rallies at a more favourable risk-to-reward ratio. Selling at current levels appears unattractive, while a rebound towards 4,512.00 offers a more comfortable entry point. Against this backdrop, the baseline scenario suggests selling on a correction. Today’s XAUUSD trade idea involves placing a pending Sell Limit order at 4,512.00.
The XAUUSD news backdrop shows a slight bias in favour of sellers, at 52% versus 48%, confirming a bearish outlook. The technical picture also indicates a continued downward move after a possible correction. The trade appears attractive from a risk-to-reward perspective. The first target at 4,362.00 offers downside potential of 150 pips, while the second target at 4,327.00 increases the potential profit to 185 pips. A stop loss at 4,562.00 limits the risk to 50 pips, corresponding to a risk-to-reward ratio of 1:3 for the first target and 1:3.7 for the second.
EURUSD has recovered from the July lows and is trading near 1.1545 — back in bullish territory. The pair has reclaimed EMA65 on the daily, formed a bullish EMA crossover on H4, and the US-eurozone GDP gap has narrowed sharply (US 1.5% vs eurozone 1.0%). Goldman Sachs and Deutsche Bank both now target 1.2500 by year-end. A confirmed close above 1.1700 opens the path to 1.1805. We break down the key levels, three trading scenarios, and what the unprecedented 9-3 FOMC dissent vote means for EURUSD.
Gold has reversed its downtrend and is trading near 4,360 USD, back above both EMA65 and EMA200. ETF flows turned positive in July with 3 billion USD of net inflows, and central banks bought 288.9 tonnes in Q2 — up 62% year-on-year. A breakout above 4,500 USD opens the path to 4,855 USD and the 5,597 USD all-time high. We break down the key levels, three trading scenarios with entry triggers, and what J.P. Morgan, Deutsche Bank and Goldman Sachs are forecasting for gold in 2026.
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.