Trade ideas for EURUSD, DE 40, and XAUUSD are available today. The ideas expire on 4 September 2026 at 11:00 PM (server time, UTC +3).

EURUSD trade idea

EURUSD analysis shows that the medium-term outlook remains bullish. However, the pair is currently trading at overbought extremes, increasing the likelihood of a temporary price decline. This makes buying at current levels unattractive from a risk-to-reward perspective, while a pullback towards 1.1600 offers a more favourable entry point. Against this backdrop, the baseline scenario suggests buying on a pullback. Today’s EURUSD trade idea involves placing a pending Buy Limit order at 1.1600. The support level is located at 1.1600.

The EURUSD news backdrop shows a pronounced bias in favour of sellers, at 75% versus 25%, confirming a bearish outlook. At the same time, the technical picture indicates a continued upward move after the correction. The trade appears attractive from a risk-to-reward perspective. The first target at 1.1660 offers upside potential of 60 pips, while the second target at 1.1675 increases the potential profit to 75 pips. A stop loss at 1.1585 limits the risk to 15 pips, corresponding to a risk-to-reward ratio of 1:4 for the first target and 1:5 for the second.





Trading plan

Current price: 1.1623

Entry point: 1.1600

Target 1: 1.1660

Target 2: 1.1675

Stop loss: 1.1585

Risk-to-reward ratio: 1:4 and 1:5

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DE 40 trade idea

Analysis of DE40Cash price action shows that the primary trend remains bullish. Buying at current levels appears unattractive from a risk-to-reward perspective, while a pullback towards 25,860 offers a more favourable entry point. Against this backdrop, the baseline scenario suggests buying on dips. Today’s DE40Cash trade idea involves placing a pending Buy Limit order at 25,860. The support level is located at 25,860. The pullback may be limited by yesterday’s low.

The DE 40 Cash news backdrop shows a slight bias in favour of sellers, at 53% versus 47%, confirming a bearish outlook. The technical picture points to a continuation of the upward move once the correction is complete. The trade appears attractive from a risk-to-reward perspective. The first target at 26,220 offers upside potential of 360 pips, while the second target at 26,310 increases the potential profit to 450 pips. A stop loss at 25,770 limits the risk to 90 pips, resulting in a risk-to-reward ratio of 1:4 for the first target and 1:5 for the second.





Trading plan

Current price: 26,015

Entry point: 25,860

Target 1: 26,220

Target 2: 26,310

Stop loss: 25,770

Risk-to-reward ratio: 1:4 and 1:5

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XAUUSD trade idea

XAUUSD analysis shows that a five-wave bullish trend ended at 4,697.00. Mixed daily results have been recorded over the past four days. Trading is expected to remain mixed and volatile. Economic data may negatively affect the short-term technical outlook. As the correction continues, we plan to open short positions on rallies at a more favourable risk-to-reward ratio. Selling at current levels appears unattractive, while a rebound towards 4,512.00 offers a more comfortable entry point. Against this backdrop, the baseline scenario suggests selling on a correction. Today’s XAUUSD trade idea involves placing a pending Sell Limit order at 4,512.00.

The XAUUSD news backdrop shows a slight bias in favour of sellers, at 52% versus 48%, confirming a bearish outlook. The technical picture also indicates a continued downward move after a possible correction. The trade appears attractive from a risk-to-reward perspective. The first target at 4,362.00 offers downside potential of 150 pips, while the second target at 4,327.00 increases the potential profit to 185 pips. A stop loss at 4,562.00 limits the risk to 50 pips, corresponding to a risk-to-reward ratio of 1:3 for the first target and 1:3.7 for the second.





Trading plan

Current price: 4,472.00

Entry point: 4,512.00

Target 1: 4,362.00

Target 2: 4,327.00

Stop loss: 4,562.00

Risk-to-reward ratio: 1:3 and 1:3.7

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