Trade ideas for XAUUSD, USDJPY, and DE 40 are available today. The ideas expire on 8 September 2026 at 8:00 AM (server time, UTC +3).

XAUUSD trade idea

XAUUSD analysis shows that after a sharp decline, gold retains recovery potential, although buying at current levels appears less attractive from a risk-to-reward perspective. A more comfortable entry point is forming around 4,325, where prices could return as part of a local correction. Against this backdrop, the baseline scenario suggests buying on a pullback. Today’s XAUUSD trade idea involves placing a pending Buy Limit order at 4,325.

The XAUUSD news backdrop shows a slight bias in favour of sellers, at 52% versus 48%, so short-term pressure on gold persists. At the same time, the technical scenario suggests a recovery after testing lower levels. The first target at 4,608 offers upside potential of 283 pips, while the second target at 4,649 increases the potential profit to 324 pips. A stop loss at 4,254 limits the risk to 71 pips, corresponding to a risk-to-reward ratio of approximately 1:4 for the first target and 1:4.6 for the second.





Trading plan

Current price: 4,392.64

Entry point: 4,325

Target 1: 4,608

Target 2: 4,649

Stop loss: 4,254

Risk-to-reward ratio: 1:4 and 1:4.6

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USDJPY trade idea

USDJPY analysis shows that after a sharp decline, the pair is attempting to stabilise in the 155.20–155.90 area. Pressure on the US dollar persists after the recent currency intervention and strengthening of the yen, so buying here remains a countertrend idea. However, holding the key support level at 155.20 creates conditions for a technical rebound. The USDJPY trade idea suggests buying from 155.90, targeting a recovery towards the nearest resistance zones. The trade is already active, with the current price around 155.86.

Bullish sentiment is slightly prevailing in the USDJPY pair, at 53% versus 47%. The first target at 158.60 offers upside potential of 270 pips, while the second target at 159.25 increases the potential profit to 335 pips. A stop loss at 155.20 limits the risk to 70 pips, resulting in a risk-to-reward ratio of approximately 1:3.9 for the first target and 1:4.8 for the second.





Trading plan

Current price: 155.86

Entry point: 155.90

Target 1: 158.60

Target 2: 159.25

Stop loss: 155.20

Risk-to-reward ratio: 1:3.9 and 1:4.8

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DE 40 trade idea

DE40Cash analysis shows that after recovering from local lows, the index encountered resistance and resumed its decline. The price currently stands around 25,998, making selling at market less attractive than entering after a possible pullback towards 26,100. Against this backdrop, the baseline scenario suggests selling from aresistance level using a pending Sell Limit order at 26,100.

The DE40Cash news backdrop shows a slight bias in favour of buyers, at 56% versus 44%, so the bearish idea runs counter to current sentiment. At the same time, the technical structure suggests renewed selling after a return to 26,100. The first target at 25,800 offers downside potential of 300 pips, while the second target at 25,700 offers 400 pips. A stop loss at 26,200 limits the risk to 100 pips, corresponding to a risk-to-reward ratio of 1:3 for the first target and 1:4 for the second.





Trading plan

Current price: 25,998

Entry point: 26,100

Target 1: 25,800

Target 2: 25,700

Stop loss: 26,200

Risk-to-reward ratio: 1:3 and 1:4

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