Trade ideas for the DE 40, JP 225, and EURUSD are available today. The ideas expire on 10 September 2026 at 8:00 AM (server time, UTC +3).

DE 40 trade idea

DE40Cash analysis shows that after a local decline, conditions remain favourable for a recovery on the H4 chart. The price currently is significantly above the proposed entry point, so buying at market appears less attractive from a risk-to-reward perspective. The baseline scenario involves placing a pending Buy Limit order at 25,637. This area acts as the nearest support zone, from which growth could resume. Holding above 25,517 would maintain the bullish outlook, while a breakout below this level would significantly worsen the technical picture.

The news backdrop currently works against buyers, with advantage remaining with sellers – 63% to 37%. Therefore, the strategy focuses on buying after a deeper correction rather than at current levels. The first target at 26,036 offers upside potential of 399 points, while the second target at 26,047 offers 410 points. A stop loss at 25,517 limits the risk to 120 points, corresponding to a risk-to-reward ratio of approximately 1:3.3 and 1:3.4.





Trading plan

Current price: 25,871

Entry point: 25,637

Target 1: 26,036

Target 2: 26,047

Stop loss: 25,517

Risk-to-reward ratio: 1:3.3 and 1:3.4

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JP 225 trade idea

JP225Cash analysis shows that following a strong upward wave, the index entered a sharp correction, but the 65,000 level is still holding back selling pressure. A rebound from this mark is already forming on the H4 chart, so the baseline scenario suggests buying at support. The Buy Limit order at 65,000 has already been triggered, while the price is currently hovering around 65,283. As long as the price remains above 64,250, there is potential for a recovery first towards 66,500 and then 67,000.

The news backdrop currently works against buyers, with sellers holding a 62% to 38% advantage, so the trade idea remains countertrend and requires the 65,000 support level to hold. The first target at 66,500 offers upside potential of 1,500 points with a risk of 750 points, while the second target at 67,000 offers 2,000 points. The risk-to-reward ratio is 1:2 for the first target and approximately 1:2.7 for the second.





Trading plan

Current price: 65,283

Entry point: 65,000

Target 1: 66,500

Target 2: 67,000

Stop loss: 64,250

Risk-to-reward ratio: 1:2 and 1:2.7

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EURUSD trade idea

EURUSD analysis shows that on the H4 chart, the pair remains in a consolidation phase after the recent recovery, while the 1.1640–1.1660 area continues to act as local resistance. The price currently stands at 1.1632, so the baseline scenario suggests selling after a further rise towards 1.1641 using a pending Sell Limit order. A consolidation above 1.1661 would invalidate the bearish scenario, while a reversal from the resistance level would create conditions for a decline first towards 1.1570 and then 1.1550.

The news backdrop clearly favours sellers, at 72% versus 28% for buyers, which is consistent with the direction of the trade idea. The first target at 1.1570 offers downside potential of 71 pips with a risk of 20 pips, while the second target at 1.1550 offers 91 pips. The risk-to-reward ratio is approximately 1:3.6 for the first target and 1:4.6 for the second.





Trading plan

Current price: 1.1632

Entry point: 1.1641

Target 1: 1.1570

Target 2: 1.1550

Stop loss: 1.1661

Risk-to-reward ratio: 1:3.6 and 1:4.6

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