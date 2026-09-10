Trade ideas for USDCHF, EURUSD, and the US 500 are available today. The ideas expire on 11 September 2026 at 8:00 AM (server time, UTC +3).

USDCHF trade idea

USDCHF analysis shows that on the H4 chart, conditions remain favourable for a continued decline. However, the price is currently hovering below the proposed entry point, so selling at market appears less attractive from a risk-to-reward perspective. The baseline scenario involves placing a pending Sell Limit order at 0.8119 and selling after a local corrective rise. The 0.8110–0.8127 area acts as a crucial resistance zone, while the 0.8121 level has repeatedly acted as a reversal point in the past. The formation of an Evening Doji Star near the local high provides an additional bearish signal. Holding below 0.8140–0.8141 would maintain the bearish scenario, while consolidation above this area would significantly worsen the technical picture.

The first target is located at 0.8053, almost coinciding with the second support level at 0.8052, while the second target is at 0.8043. With an entry at 0.8119, the first target offers downside potential of approximately 66 pips, while the second offers 76 pips. A stop loss at 0.8141 limits the risk to approximately 22 pips, corresponding to a risk-to-reward ratio of around 1:3.0 for the first target and 1:3.45 for the second. The trade idea is therefore based on expectations of a temporary recovery towards the resistance level, followed by a resumption of the downward movement.





Trading plan

Current price: 0.8108

Entry point: 0.8119

Target 1: 0.8053

Target 2: 0.8043

Stop loss: 0.8141

Risk-to-reward ratio: 1:3.0 and 1:3.5

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EURUSD trade idea

EURUSD analysis shows that on the H4 chart, conditions remain favourable for continued upward movement. Short-term momentum has shifted in favour of buyers, but the price is currently hovering above the proposed entry point, so buying at market appears less attractive from a risk-to-reward perspective. The baseline scenario involves placing a pending Buy Limit order at 1.1617 and entering the position after a local correction. This area is located near the 1.1620 and 1.1608 support levels, from which growth could resume. Holding above 1.1596 would maintain the bullish scenario, while a breakout below this level would significantly worsen the technical picture.

The technical backdrop remains moderately positive: daily signals indicate a slight advantage for buyers, while the short-term direction has already turned upwards. At the same time, a temporary decline is expected before growth resumes, so the trade idea is based on buying on a pullback rather than at current levels. The first target at 1.1676 offers upside potential of around 59 pips, while the second target at 1.1686 offers around 69 pips. A stop loss at 1.1596 limits the risk to approximately 21 pips, resulting in a risk-to-reward ratio of around 1:2.8 and 1:3.3.





Trading plan

Current price: 1.1631

Entry point: 1.1617

Target 1: 1.1676

Target 2: 1.1686

Stop loss: 1.1596

Risk-to-reward ratio: 1:2.8 and 1:3.3

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US 500 trade idea

The analysis shows that on the H4 chart, conditions remain favourable for a renewed downward movement. Following the previous decline, the price is attempting to form a local correction, but the overall technical picture continues to favour sellers. An additional bearish signal is the formation of an Evening Doji Star near the local high, indicating easing buying pressure and increasing the likelihood of the downtrend resuming. The baseline scenario involves placing a pending Sell Limit order at 7,655 and selling after a temporary price recovery. Holding below 7,670 would maintain the bearish scenario, while consolidation above this level would significantly worsen the technical picture.

The trade idea is based on expectations of a short-term rise towards the resistance level, followed by a renewed decline. The nearest support is around 7,625, with a stronger support level near 7,555. The first target at 7,612 offers downside potential of 43 points, while the second target at 7,555 offers 100 points. A stop loss at 7,670 limits the risk to 15 points, resulting in a risk-to-reward ratio of approximately 1:2.9 for the first target and 1:6.7 for the second.





Trading plan

Current price: 7,652

Entry point: 7,655

Target 1: 7,612

Target 2: 7,555

Stop loss: 7,670

Risk-to-reward ratio: 1:2.9 and 1:6.7

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