Trade ideas for USDCHF, EURUSD, and the US 500 are available today. The ideas expire on 11 September 2026 at 8:00 AM (server time, UTC +3).
USDCHF analysis shows that on the H4 chart, conditions remain favourable for a continued decline. However, the price is currently hovering below the proposed entry point, so selling at market appears less attractive from a risk-to-reward perspective. The baseline scenario involves placing a pending Sell Limit order at 0.8119 and selling after a local corrective rise. The 0.8110–0.8127 area acts as a crucial resistance zone, while the 0.8121 level has repeatedly acted as a reversal point in the past. The formation of an Evening Doji Star near the local high provides an additional bearish signal. Holding below 0.8140–0.8141 would maintain the bearish scenario, while consolidation above this area would significantly worsen the technical picture.
The first target is located at 0.8053, almost coinciding with the second support level at 0.8052, while the second target is at 0.8043. With an entry at 0.8119, the first target offers downside potential of approximately 66 pips, while the second offers 76 pips. A stop loss at 0.8141 limits the risk to approximately 22 pips, corresponding to a risk-to-reward ratio of around 1:3.0 for the first target and 1:3.45 for the second. The trade idea is therefore based on expectations of a temporary recovery towards the resistance level, followed by a resumption of the downward movement.
EURUSD analysis shows that on the H4 chart, conditions remain favourable for continued upward movement. Short-term momentum has shifted in favour of buyers, but the price is currently hovering above the proposed entry point, so buying at market appears less attractive from a risk-to-reward perspective. The baseline scenario involves placing a pending Buy Limit order at 1.1617 and entering the position after a local correction. This area is located near the 1.1620 and 1.1608 support levels, from which growth could resume. Holding above 1.1596 would maintain the bullish scenario, while a breakout below this level would significantly worsen the technical picture.
The technical backdrop remains moderately positive: daily signals indicate a slight advantage for buyers, while the short-term direction has already turned upwards. At the same time, a temporary decline is expected before growth resumes, so the trade idea is based on buying on a pullback rather than at current levels. The first target at 1.1676 offers upside potential of around 59 pips, while the second target at 1.1686 offers around 69 pips. A stop loss at 1.1596 limits the risk to approximately 21 pips, resulting in a risk-to-reward ratio of around 1:2.8 and 1:3.3.
The analysis shows that on the H4 chart, conditions remain favourable for a renewed downward movement. Following the previous decline, the price is attempting to form a local correction, but the overall technical picture continues to favour sellers. An additional bearish signal is the formation of an Evening Doji Star near the local high, indicating easing buying pressure and increasing the likelihood of the downtrend resuming. The baseline scenario involves placing a pending Sell Limit order at 7,655 and selling after a temporary price recovery. Holding below 7,670 would maintain the bearish scenario, while consolidation above this level would significantly worsen the technical picture.
The trade idea is based on expectations of a short-term rise towards the resistance level, followed by a renewed decline. The nearest support is around 7,625, with a stronger support level near 7,555. The first target at 7,612 offers downside potential of 43 points, while the second target at 7,555 offers 100 points. A stop loss at 7,670 limits the risk to 15 points, resulting in a risk-to-reward ratio of approximately 1:2.9 for the first target and 1:6.7 for the second.
EURUSD has recovered from the July lows and is trading near 1.1545 — back in bullish territory. The pair has reclaimed EMA65 on the daily, formed a bullish EMA crossover on H4, and the US-eurozone GDP gap has narrowed sharply (US 1.5% vs eurozone 1.0%). Goldman Sachs and Deutsche Bank both now target 1.2500 by year-end. A confirmed close above 1.1700 opens the path to 1.1805. We break down the key levels, three trading scenarios, and what the unprecedented 9-3 FOMC dissent vote means for EURUSD.
Gold has reversed its downtrend and is trading near 4,360 USD, back above both EMA65 and EMA200. ETF flows turned positive in July with 3 billion USD of net inflows, and central banks bought 288.9 tonnes in Q2 — up 62% year-on-year. A breakout above 4,500 USD opens the path to 4,855 USD and the 5,597 USD all-time high. We break down the key levels, three trading scenarios with entry triggers, and what J.P. Morgan, Deutsche Bank and Goldman Sachs are forecasting for gold in 2026.
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.