Trade ideas for USDJPY, US 30, and XAUUSD are available today. The ideas expire on 11 September 2026 at 11:00 PM (server time, UTC +3).

USDJPY trade idea

USDJPY analysis shows that on the H4 chart, conditions are forming for a corrective recovery after a prolonged decline. Daily signals are in oversold territory, increasing the likelihood of a short-term strengthening in buying activity. However, the price is currently hovering above the proposed entry point, so buying at market appears less attractive from a risk-to-reward perspective. The baseline scenario involves placing a pending Buy Limit order at 153.10 and entering a long position after a local pullback. This level is considered a key support area. Holding above 152.45 would preserve the recovery scenario, while a breakout below this level would significantly worsen the technical picture.

The expected upward move should still be viewed as a correction within a broader bearish structure, although the trade potential remains attractive. The nearest resistance level is located at 155.00, with the next one near 156.95. The first target at 154.96 offers upside potential of around 186 pips, while the second target at 156.95 offers around 385 pips. A stop loss at 152.45 limits the risk to approximately 65 pips, corresponding to a risk-to-reward ratio of around 1:2.9 for the first target and 1:5.9 for the second.





Trading plan

Current price: 154.11

Entry point: 153.10

Stop loss: 152.45

Target 1: 154.96

Target 2: 156.95

Risk-to-reward ratio: 1:2.9 and 1:5.9

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US 30 trade idea

The analysis shows a pronounced bearish structure on the H4 chart. However, after reaching oversold territory, the price has moved into a local recovery. Buying activity around 51,958 allowed the price to rebound from its lows, so the short-term rise may continue. At the same time, a resistance area strengthened by the Ichimoku Cloud lies above, limiting the recovery potential. The baseline scenario involves placing a pending Sell Limit order at 52,680 and selling after the corrective rise is complete. Holding below 52,943 would preserve the bearish scenario, while a breakout above this level would significantly worsen the technical picture.

The trade idea is based on selling into rallies, as the broader downtrend remains intact. The 52,455–52,680 area acts as the nearest resistance zone, while support levels are located around 51,950 and 51,500. The first target at 51,930 offers downside potential of approximately 750 points, while the second target at 51,500 offers around 1,180 points. A stop loss at 52,943 limits the risk to 263 points, resulting in a risk-to-reward ratio of approximately 1:2.9 for the first target and 1:4.5 for the second.





Trading plan

Current price: 52,400

Entry point: 52,680

Stop loss: 52,943

Target 1: 51,930

Target 2: 51,500

Risk-to-reward ratio: 1:2.9 and 1:4.5

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XAUUSD trade idea

The analysis shows that a medium-term downtrend remains intact on the H4 chart despite an attempt at a local recovery. With the short-term RSI trending upwards, a correction towards higher levels is possible before the decline resumes. The baseline scenario involves placing a pending Sell Limit order at 4,400 and selling after the price recovers towards resistance. This level acts as a key resistance area from which the downward movement may resume. Holding below 4,440 would preserve the bearish scenario, while consolidation above this level would significantly worsen the technical picture.

The trade idea is based on selling into rallies, as the medium-term trend remains bearish. The nearest support level is located at 4,300, with stronger levels at 4,240 and 4,200. The first target at 4,240 offers downside potential of 160 points, while the second target at 4,200 offers 200 points. A stop loss at 4,440 limits the risk to 40 points, corresponding to a risk-to-reward ratio of approximately 1:4.0 for the first target and 1:5.0 for the second.





Trading plan

Current price: 4,348

Entry point: 4,400

Stop loss: 4,440

Target 1: 4,240

Target 2: 4,200

Risk-to-reward ratio: 1:4.0 and 1:5.0

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