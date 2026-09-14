Trade ideas for XAUUSD, USDJPY, and DE 40 are available today. The ideas expire on 15 September 2026 at 8:00 AM (server time, UTC +3).
XAUUSD analysis shows that a predominantly bearish structure remains on the H4 chart despite attempts at a local recovery. Prices are currently well below the proposed entry point, so selling at market appears less attractive from a risk-to-reward perspective. The baseline scenario involves placing a pending Sell Limit order at 4,430 and entering a short position after a corrective rise. The 4,430–4,470 range acts as a resistance zone, and consolidation above 4,470 would significantly weaken the bearish scenario.
The news backdrop is almost balanced, although sellers retain a slight advantage of 51% versus 49%. The first target at 4,270 offers downside potential of 160 points from the entry point, while the second target at 4,240 offers 190 points. A stop loss at 4,470 limits the risk to 40 points, corresponding to a risk-to-reward ratio of 1:4 for the first target and around 1:4.8 for the second.
USDJPY analysis shows that the H4 chart retains a predominantly bearish structure following a sharp decline and subsequent consolidation. The price is currently well below the proposed entry point, so selling at market appears less attractive from a risk-to-reward perspective. The baseline scenario involves placing a pending Sell Limit order at 156.00 and entering a short position after a corrective recovery. The 156.00–156.98 area acts as resistance, and consolidation above 156.98 would significantly worsen the outlook for a further decline.
The news backdrop is almost balanced, although sellers hold a slight edge – 51% versus 49%. The first target at 153.20 offers downside potential of 280 pips from the entry point, while the second target at 152.60 offers 340 pips. A stop loss at 156.98 limits the risk to 98 pips, resulting in a risk-to-reward ratio of around 1:2.9 for the first target and 1:3.5 for the second.
DE40Cash analysis shows that the index formed a local rebound after a prolonged decline on the H4 chart, although the recovery remains fragile. The price is currently hovering above the proposed entry point, so buying at market appears less attractive from a risk-to-reward perspective. The baseline scenario involves placing a pending Buy Limit order at 25,330 and entering a long position after a local pullback. Holding above 25,194 would preserve the recovery scenario, while a breakout below this level would significantly worsen the technical picture.
The news backdrop currently goes against buyers, with sellers retaining an advantage of 55% versus 45%. The first target at 25,720 offers upside potential of 390 points from the entry point, while the second target at 25,920 offers 590 points. A stop loss at 25,194 limits the risk to 136 points, corresponding to a risk-to-reward ratio of around 1:2.9 for the first target and 1:4.3 for the second.
EURUSD has recovered from the July lows and is trading near 1.1545 — back in bullish territory. The pair has reclaimed EMA65 on the daily, formed a bullish EMA crossover on H4, and the US-eurozone GDP gap has narrowed sharply (US 1.5% vs eurozone 1.0%). Goldman Sachs and Deutsche Bank both now target 1.2500 by year-end. A confirmed close above 1.1700 opens the path to 1.1805. We break down the key levels, three trading scenarios, and what the unprecedented 9-3 FOMC dissent vote means for EURUSD.
Gold has reversed its downtrend and is trading near 4,360 USD, back above both EMA65 and EMA200. ETF flows turned positive in July with 3 billion USD of net inflows, and central banks bought 288.9 tonnes in Q2 — up 62% year-on-year. A breakout above 4,500 USD opens the path to 4,855 USD and the 5,597 USD all-time high. We break down the key levels, three trading scenarios with entry triggers, and what J.P. Morgan, Deutsche Bank and Goldman Sachs are forecasting for gold in 2026.
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.