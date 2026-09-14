Trade ideas for XAUUSD, USDJPY, and DE 40 are available today. The ideas expire on 15 September 2026 at 8:00 AM (server time, UTC +3).

XAUUSD trade idea

XAUUSD analysis shows that a predominantly bearish structure remains on the H4 chart despite attempts at a local recovery. Prices are currently well below the proposed entry point, so selling at market appears less attractive from a risk-to-reward perspective. The baseline scenario involves placing a pending Sell Limit order at 4,430 and entering a short position after a corrective rise. The 4,430–4,470 range acts as a resistance zone, and consolidation above 4,470 would significantly weaken the bearish scenario.

The news backdrop is almost balanced, although sellers retain a slight advantage of 51% versus 49%. The first target at 4,270 offers downside potential of 160 points from the entry point, while the second target at 4,240 offers 190 points. A stop loss at 4,470 limits the risk to 40 points, corresponding to a risk-to-reward ratio of 1:4 for the first target and around 1:4.8 for the second.





Trading plan

Current price: 4,337.38

Entry point: 4,430

Stop loss: 4,470

Target 1: 4,270

Target 2: 4,240

Risk-to-reward ratio: 1:4 and 1:4.8

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USDJPY trade idea

USDJPY analysis shows that the H4 chart retains a predominantly bearish structure following a sharp decline and subsequent consolidation. The price is currently well below the proposed entry point, so selling at market appears less attractive from a risk-to-reward perspective. The baseline scenario involves placing a pending Sell Limit order at 156.00 and entering a short position after a corrective recovery. The 156.00–156.98 area acts as resistance, and consolidation above 156.98 would significantly worsen the outlook for a further decline.

The news backdrop is almost balanced, although sellers hold a slight edge – 51% versus 49%. The first target at 153.20 offers downside potential of 280 pips from the entry point, while the second target at 152.60 offers 340 pips. A stop loss at 156.98 limits the risk to 98 pips, resulting in a risk-to-reward ratio of around 1:2.9 for the first target and 1:3.5 for the second.





Trading plan

Current price: 154.02

Entry point: 156.00

Stop loss: 156.98

Target 1: 153.20

Target 2: 152.60

Risk-to-reward ratio: 1:2.9 and 1:3.5

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DE 40 trade idea

DE40Cash analysis shows that the index formed a local rebound after a prolonged decline on the H4 chart, although the recovery remains fragile. The price is currently hovering above the proposed entry point, so buying at market appears less attractive from a risk-to-reward perspective. The baseline scenario involves placing a pending Buy Limit order at 25,330 and entering a long position after a local pullback. Holding above 25,194 would preserve the recovery scenario, while a breakout below this level would significantly worsen the technical picture.

The news backdrop currently goes against buyers, with sellers retaining an advantage of 55% versus 45%. The first target at 25,720 offers upside potential of 390 points from the entry point, while the second target at 25,920 offers 590 points. A stop loss at 25,194 limits the risk to 136 points, corresponding to a risk-to-reward ratio of around 1:2.9 for the first target and 1:4.3 for the second.





Trading plan

Current price: 25,463

Entry point: 25,330

Stop loss: 25,194

Target 1: 25,720

Target 2: 25,920

Risk-to-reward ratio: 1:2.9 and 1:4.3

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