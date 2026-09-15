Trade ideas for XAUUSD, USDJPY, and US 30 are available today. The ideas expire on 16 September 2026 at 8:00 AM (server time, UTC +3).

XAUUSD trade idea

XAUUSD analysis shows that a pronounced bearish structure remains on the H4 chart. Selling pressure intensified following the breakout below the previous support level at 4,282, while the medium-term outlook remains bearish. Prices are currently hovering well below the proposed entry point, so selling at market appears less attractive from a risk-to-reward perspective. The baseline scenario involves placing a pending Sell Limit order at 4,379 and entering a short position after a corrective recovery. The 4,379–4,402 area acts as a key resistance zone, and consolidation above 4,419 would significantly weaken the bearish outlook.

The first target is at 4,234, offering downside potential of 145 points from the entry point. The second target is located at 4,078, which is viewed as a more significant medium-term support level and offers downside potential of 301 points. A stop loss at 4,419 limits the risk to 40 points. The risk-to-reward ratio is therefore approximately 1:3.6 for the first target and 1:7.5 for the second. Additional confirmation for the scenario comes from the recommendation to sell the instrument on corrective rises while prices remain below the resistance level.





Trading plan

Current price: 4,276.23

Entry point: 4,379

Stop loss: 4,419

Target 1: 4,234

Target 2: 4,078

Risk-to-reward ratio: 1:3.6 and 1:7.5

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USDJPY trade idea

USDJPY analysis shows an overall bearish bias on the H4 chart despite a local upward correction developing in recent sessions. There are still no clear signs that the previous decline has fully ended, but selling at current levels appears less attractive from a risk-to-reward perspective. The baseline scenario involves placing a pending Sell Stop order at 154.50 and entering a short position after confirmation of renewed downward momentum. The 155.00–156.00 area acts as the nearest resistance zone, and consolidation above 156.00 would significantly weaken the bearish scenario.

A move below 153.50 would provide additional confirmation for sellers and indicate renewed downward momentum. The first target at 151.50 offers downside potential of 300 pips from the entry point, while the second target at 151.00 offers downside potential of 350 pips. A stop loss at 156.00 limits the risk to 150 pips. The risk-to-reward ratio is therefore 1:2 for the first target and around 1:2.3 for the second. Overall, the trade idea remains bearish, but the optimal entry involves selling only after confirmation of price weakness.





Trading plan

Current price: 154.80

Entry point: 154.50

Stop loss: 156.00

Target 1: 151.50

Target 2: 151.00

Risk-to-reward ratio: 1:2 and 1:2.3

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US 30 trade idea

Analysis of the instrument shows that following a pronounced decline, signs of a local recovery are emerging on the H4 chart. The price had previously been in oversold territory, while the appearance of a Doji candlestick at the base indicates easing selling pressure and improving short-term sentiment. However, the expected rise still appears corrective rather than a full-fledged reversal. The baseline scenario involves placing a pending Buy Limit order at 52,110 and entering a long position on a pullback. The area below 51,841 will be critical for the bullish scenario, and consolidation below this level would significantly worsen the technical outlook.

The nearest target is at 52,878, offering upside potential of 768 points from the entry point. The second target is at 53,140, offering upside potential of 1,030 points. A stop loss at 51,841 limits the risk to 269 points, resulting in the risk-to-reward ratio of approximately 1:2.9 for the first target and around 1:3.8 for the second. Overall, the idea is based on buying the dip, as even an upward corrective move under the current conditions offers a sufficiently attractive risk-to-reward profile.





Trading plan

Current price: 52,304

Entry point: 52,110

Stop loss: 51,841

Target 1: 52,878

Target 2: 53,140

Risk-to-reward ratio: 1:2.9 and 1:3.8

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