Trade ideas for US 30, XAUUSD, and USDJPY are available today. The ideas expire on 18 September 2026 at 8:00 AM (server time, UTC +3).

US 30 trade idea

US 30 analysis on the H4 chart shows that after a sharp decline and a rebound from the 51,259 area, prices moved into a corrective recovery phase. Despite a local increase in buying activity, the overall structure still favours sellers, so selling from current levels appears less attractive from a risk-to-reward perspective. The baseline scenario involves placing a pending Sell Limit order at 52,214 and entering a short position after the upward correction continues. The 52,200–52,214 area acts as the nearest resistance zone, while consolidation above 52,505 would significantly weaken the bearish scenario. Additional resistance levels are located at 52,750 and 53,140.

The first target is at 51,383, offering downside potential of 831 points from the entry point. The second target at 50,605 offers downside potential of 1,609 points. A stop loss at 52,505 limits the risk to 291 points. The risk-to-reward ratio is therefore approximately 1:2.9 for the first target and 1:5.5 for the second. The scenario remains valid while the price stays below 52,505 and involves selling specifically after a corrective rise towards resistance rather than at current levels.





Trading plan

Current price: 51,900

Entry point: 52,214

Stop loss: 52,505

Target 1: 51,383

Target 2: 50,605

Risk-to-reward ratio: 1:2.9 and 1:5.5

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XAUUSD trade idea

XAUUSD analysis on the H4 chart shows that after a local recovery, prices formed an Evening Doji Star reversal pattern near the recent high, strengthening the case for a renewed decline. The short-term structure remains predominantly bearish, so the baseline scenario involves placing a pending Sell Limit order at 4,346.50, where the 50-period EMA on the H4 chart is located. The 4,346.50–4,367.40 area acts as the nearest resistance zone, while consolidation above 4,384.10 would significantly weaken the bearish scenario. Additional resistance is located at 4,402.60.

The first target is at 4,236.10, offering downside potential of 110.40 points from the entry point. The second target at 4,216.10 offers downside potential of 130.40 points. A stop loss at 4,384.10 limits the risk to 37.60 points. The risk-to-reward ratio is therefore approximately 1:2.9 for the first target and 1:3.5 for the second. The scenario remains valid while the price stays below 4,384.10 and involves selling after a corrective rise towards the 4,346.50 area rather than at current levels.





Trading plan

Current price: 4,346.50

Entry point: 4,346.50

Stop loss: 4,384.10

Target 1: 4,236.10

Target 2: 4,216.10

Risk-to-reward ratio: 1:2.9 and 1:3.5

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USDJPY trade idea

USDJPY analysis on the H4 chart shows that after the previous decline, prices have gradually moved into a recovery phase, with the latest candles showing signs of a base forming. Although sellers still retain influence in the broader short-term context, weakening downside momentum and price stabilisation point to the possibility of an upward reversal. The current price is above the proposed entry point, so buying at market appears less attractive from a risk-to-reward perspective. The baseline scenario involves placing a pending Buy Limit order at 155.00 and entering a long position on a corrective pullback. The 155.00–154.50 area acts as the nearest support zone, while consolidation below 154.50 would significantly weaken the bullish scenario. Additional support is located at 154.00, while the nearest resistance levels are at 156.50, 157.00, and 157.50.

The first target is at 157.00, offering upside potential of 2.00 points from the entry point. The second target at 157.50 offers upside potential of 2.50 points. A stop loss at 154.50 limits the risk to 0.50 points. The risk-to-reward ratio is therefore 1:4 for the first target and 1:5 for the second. The scenario remains valid while the price holds above the 155.00–154.50 area and involves buying specifically on a pullback towards support rather than at current levels.





Trading plan

Current price: 155.81

Entry point: 155.00

Stop loss: 154.50

Target 1: 157.00

Target 2: 157.50

Risk-to-reward ratio: 1:4 and 1:5

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