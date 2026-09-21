Trade ideas for XAUUSD, GBPUSD, and DE 40 are available today. The ideas expire on 22 September 2026 at 08:00 AM (server time, UTC +3).
XAUUSD analysis shows that price action indicates the formation of a top. A Doji candlestick pattern formed at the high, signalling uncertainty and a possible reversal. The short-term bias remains moderately bearish. Selling from current levels appears less attractive from a risk-to-reward perspective, while a pullback towards the 4,366.80 area offers a more comfortable entry point. Against this backdrop, the baseline scenario involves selling on a pullback. Today’s XAUUSD trade idea involves placing a pending Sell Limit order at 4,366.80. Resistance is located at 4,366.80.
The news backdrop for XAUUSD shows a slight advantage for buyers at 55% versus 45%, although the technical picture points to a possible trend reversal. The trade appears attractive from a risk-to-reward perspective. The first target at 4,219.80 offers downside potential of 147 points, while the second target at 3,942.10 increases the potential profit to 424 points. A stop loss at 4,418.30 limits the risk to 51 points, corresponding to a risk-to-reward ratio of 1:2.9 for the first target and 1:8.3 for the second.
GBPUSD analysis shows that the market has not yet provided clear signals that the downward move is ending. The short-term bias remains negative. The 20-hour exponential moving average (EMA) is located at 1.3397. Selling from current levels offers an acceptable risk-to-reward ratio, and we expect prices to continue declining today. Against this backdrop, the baseline scenario involves selling on a pullback. Today’s GBPUSD trade idea involves placing a pending Sell Limit order at 1.3392. Resistance is located at 1.3392.
The news backdrop for GBPUSD shows a slight advantage for sellers at 53% versus 47%, supporting the bearish market view. The technical picture also points to a continuation of the downward move. The trade appears attractive from a risk-to-reward perspective. The first target at 1.3252 offers downside potential of 140 pips, while the second target at 1.3222 increases the potential profit to 170 pips. A stop loss at 1.3442 limits the risk to 50 pips, corresponding to a risk-to-reward ratio of 1:2.8 for the first target and 1:3.4 for the second.
DE40Cash analysis shows that price action indicates the formation of a double bottom. A stronger correction is expected, while the Ichimoku Cloud remains above the current price, which should limit the anticipated rise. Selling from current levels appears less attractive from a risk-to-reward perspective, while a pullback towards the 25,700 area offers a more comfortable entry point. Against this backdrop, the baseline scenario involves selling on a pullback. Today’s DE40Cash trade idea involves placing a pending Sell Limit order at 25,700. Resistance is located at 25,700.
The news backdrop for DE40Cash shows a slight advantage for sellers at 54% versus 46%, supporting the bearish market view. The technical picture also points to limited upside potential followed by a resumption of the decline. The trade appears attractive from a risk-to-reward perspective. The first target at 25,283 offers downside potential of 417 points, while the second target at 24,260 increases the potential profit to 1,440 points. A stop loss at 25,846 limits the risk to 146 points, corresponding to a risk-to-reward ratio of 1:2.9 for the first target and 1:9.9 for the second.
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Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.