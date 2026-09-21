Trade ideas for XAUUSD, GBPUSD, and DE 40 are available today. The ideas expire on 22 September 2026 at 08:00 AM (server time, UTC +3).

XAUUSD trade idea

XAUUSD analysis shows that price action indicates the formation of a top. A Doji candlestick pattern formed at the high, signalling uncertainty and a possible reversal. The short-term bias remains moderately bearish. Selling from current levels appears less attractive from a risk-to-reward perspective, while a pullback towards the 4,366.80 area offers a more comfortable entry point. Against this backdrop, the baseline scenario involves selling on a pullback. Today’s XAUUSD trade idea involves placing a pending Sell Limit order at 4,366.80. Resistance is located at 4,366.80.

The news backdrop for XAUUSD shows a slight advantage for buyers at 55% versus 45%, although the technical picture points to a possible trend reversal. The trade appears attractive from a risk-to-reward perspective. The first target at 4,219.80 offers downside potential of 147 points, while the second target at 3,942.10 increases the potential profit to 424 points. A stop loss at 4,418.30 limits the risk to 51 points, corresponding to a risk-to-reward ratio of 1:2.9 for the first target and 1:8.3 for the second.





Trading plan

Current price: 4,350.00

Entry point: 4,366.80

Target 1: 4,219.80

Target 2: 3,942.10

Stop loss: 4,418.30

Risk-to-reward ratio: 1:2.9 and 1:8.3

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GBPUSD trade idea

GBPUSD analysis shows that the market has not yet provided clear signals that the downward move is ending. The short-term bias remains negative. The 20-hour exponential moving average (EMA) is located at 1.3397. Selling from current levels offers an acceptable risk-to-reward ratio, and we expect prices to continue declining today. Against this backdrop, the baseline scenario involves selling on a pullback. Today’s GBPUSD trade idea involves placing a pending Sell Limit order at 1.3392. Resistance is located at 1.3392.

The news backdrop for GBPUSD shows a slight advantage for sellers at 53% versus 47%, supporting the bearish market view. The technical picture also points to a continuation of the downward move. The trade appears attractive from a risk-to-reward perspective. The first target at 1.3252 offers downside potential of 140 pips, while the second target at 1.3222 increases the potential profit to 170 pips. A stop loss at 1.3442 limits the risk to 50 pips, corresponding to a risk-to-reward ratio of 1:2.8 for the first target and 1:3.4 for the second.





Trading plan

Current price: 1.3366

Entry point: 1.3325

Stop loss: 1.3289

Target 1: 1.3433

Target 2: 1.3453

Risk-to-reward ratio: 1:3 and 1:3.6

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DE 40 trade idea

DE40Cash analysis shows that price action indicates the formation of a double bottom. A stronger correction is expected, while the Ichimoku Cloud remains above the current price, which should limit the anticipated rise. Selling from current levels appears less attractive from a risk-to-reward perspective, while a pullback towards the 25,700 area offers a more comfortable entry point. Against this backdrop, the baseline scenario involves selling on a pullback. Today’s DE40Cash trade idea involves placing a pending Sell Limit order at 25,700. Resistance is located at 25,700.

The news backdrop for DE40Cash shows a slight advantage for sellers at 54% versus 46%, supporting the bearish market view. The technical picture also points to limited upside potential followed by a resumption of the decline. The trade appears attractive from a risk-to-reward perspective. The first target at 25,283 offers downside potential of 417 points, while the second target at 24,260 increases the potential profit to 1,440 points. A stop loss at 25,846 limits the risk to 146 points, corresponding to a risk-to-reward ratio of 1:2.9 for the first target and 1:9.9 for the second.





Trading plan

Current price: 25,505

Entry point: 25,700

Target 1: 25,283

Target 2: 24,260

Stop loss: 25,846

Risk-to-reward ratio: 1:2.9 and 1:9.9

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