Trade ideas for EURUSD, US 30, and DE 40 are available today. The ideas expire on 23 September 2026 at 08:00 AM (server time, UTC +3).

EURUSD trade idea

EURUSD analysis on the H4 chart shows that a predominantly bearish structure remains in place after a strong downward impulse and subsequent consolidation. The price remains near local lows, while the current price is almost identical to the entry point, so the baseline scenario involves maintaining a short position from 1.1475. The 1.1475–1.1505 area acts as the nearest resistance zone, while consolidation above 1.1505 would significantly weaken the bearish scenario and increase the likelihood of a deeper correction.

The news backdrop also moderately supports sellers, with 56% versus 44% buyers. The first target at 1.1394 offers downside potential of 81 pips from the entry point, while the second target at 1.1386 offers 89 pips of downside potential. A stop loss at 1.1505 limits the risk to 30 pips, corresponding to a risk-to-reward ratio of about 1:2.7 for the first target and 1:3 for the second. While EURUSD remains below 1.1505, the priority remains a continuation of the decline.





Trading plan

Current price: 1.1476

Entry point: 1.1475

Target 1: 1.1394

Target 2: 1.1386

Stop loss: 1.1505

Risk-to-reward ratio: 1:2.7 and 1:3

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US 30 trade idea

US 30 Cash analysis on the H4 chart shows that after a local recovery, the bias remains moderately bearish. The index rebounded from recent lows, but the upward move still appears to be a correction within a broader bearish structure. The current price is below the proposed entry point, so selling at market appears less attractive from a risk-to-reward perspective. The baseline scenario involves placing a pending Sell Limit order at 52,400 and entering a short position on a pullback. The 52,400–52,650 area acts as the nearest resistance zone, while consolidation above 52,650 would weaken the bearish scenario.

The news backdrop shows a slight advantage for sellers at 55% versus 45%, broadly supporting the idea of selling into strength. The first target at 51,650 offers downside potential of 750 points from the entry point, while the second target at 51,300 increases this to 1,100 points. A stop loss at 52,650 limits the risk to 250 points. The risk-to-reward ratio is therefore approximately 1:3 for the first target and 1:4.4 for the second. While US 30 Cash remains below 52,650, the downside scenario remains the priority.





Trading plan

Current price: 52,090

Entry point: 52,400

Target 1: 51,650

Target 2: 51,300

Stop loss: 52,650

Risk-to-reward ratio: 1:3 and 1:4.4

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DE 40 trade idea

DE 40 Cash analysis on the H4 chart shows that after a sharp decline, a corrective recovery developed, although the 25,700 area remains the nearest strong resistance. The current price is below the proposed entry point, so selling at market appears less attractive from a risk-to-reward perspective. The baseline scenario involves placing a pending Sell Limit order at 25,700 and entering a short position after the upward pullback continues. Consolidation above 25,846 would significantly weaken the bearish scenario and increase the likelihood of a further recovery in the index.

The news backdrop also supports sellers, with 61% versus 39% buyers. The first target at 25,283 offers downside potential of 417 points from the entry point, while the second target at 24,820 offers 880 points of downside potential. A stop loss at 25,846 limits the risk to 146 points, corresponding to a risk-to-reward ratio of about 1:2.9 for the first target and 1:6 for the second. While DE 40 Cash remains below 25,846, selling on corrective rises remains the priority scenario.





Trading plan

Current price: 25,634

Entry point: 25,700

Target 1: 25,283

Target 2: 24,820

Stop loss: 25,846

Risk-to-reward ratio: 1:2.9 and 1:6

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