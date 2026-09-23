Trade ideas for USDJPY, XAUUSD, and DE 40 are available today. The ideas expire on 24 September 2026 at 08:00 AM (server time, UTC +3).

USDJPY trade idea

The medium-term outlook for USDJPY remains bullish. However, opening long positions from current levels is too risky, so buying the pair on price declines remains the preferred scenario. The corrective decline is expected to be limited and not extend below the previous day’s low. The nearest support area is located at 157.05, where bullish pressure is expected to increase. Overall, holding above 157.05 preserves the conditions for the bullish USDJPY scenario. A deeper decline and a break below this support would weaken the current upward structure and require the scenario to be reassessed. Today’s USDJPY trade idea involves placing a pending Buy Limit order.

The news backdrop for USDJPY shows a bias towards bearish expectations at 62% versus 38%. The risk-to-maximum-profit ratio exceeds 1:4. Potential profit at the first take-profit level is 160 points and 195 points at the second, while potential losses are limited to 40 points.





Trading plan

Current price: 157.87

Entry point: 157.05

Target 1: 158.65

Target 2: 159.00

Stop loss: 156.65

Risk-to-reward ratio: 1:4

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XAUUSD trade idea

The short-term outlook for XAUUSD remains bearish despite attempts to develop a correction. Intraday attempts to push the price higher continue to attract sellers, while there are still no signs of a reversal in the downward move. In the near term, a temporary bullish correction towards resistance at 4,370 USD is possible. The 4,399.7 USD level remains key to the current market structure. Consolidation above it would weaken the bearish scenario, while a rebound from resistance at 4,370 USD would increase selling pressure and point to a continuation of the decline in XAUUSD. Today’s XAUUSD trade idea involves placing a pending Sell Limit order.

The news backdrop for XAUUSD shows a slight advantage for bullish expectations at 54% versus 46%. The risk-to-maximum-profit ratio exceeds 1:3. Potential profit at the first take-profit level is 10,260 points and 12,260 points at the second, while potential losses are limited to 3,720 points.





Trading plan

Current price: 4,319.00

Entry point: 4,364.90

Target 1: 4,262.30

Target 2: 4,242.30

Stop loss: 4,402.10

Risk-to-reward ratio: more than 1:3

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DE 40 trade idea

DE40Cash showed volatile trading yesterday: an upward move met resistance, after which the decline attracted buyers and prices eventually recovered. However, trading results over the past eight days remain mixed. The medium-term outlook for DE40 remains bearish. The preferred scenario is still to sell on price rises. A move towards the nearest resistance levels could once again attract sellers and create conditions for a renewed decline in DE40Cash. Today’s DE40Cash trade idea involves placing a pending Sell Limit order.

The news backdrop for DE40Cash shows balanced market expectations at 50% versus 50%. The risk-to-maximum-profit ratio exceeds 1:6. Potential profit at the first take-profit level is 4,930 points and 9,630 points at the second, while potential losses are limited to 1,600 points.





Trading plan

Current price: 25,509

Entry point: 26,050

Target 1: 25,557

Target 2: 25,087

Stop loss: 26,210

Risk-to-reward ratio: 1:6

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