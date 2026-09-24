Trade ideas for GBPUSD, XAUUSD, and US 30 are available today. The ideas expire on 25 September 2026 at 08:00 AM (server time, UTC +3).

GBPUSD trade idea

GBPUSD analysis on the H4 chart shows that a pronounced bearish structure remains in place: a sequence of lower highs and lower lows confirms the sellers’ advantage, while no clear signs that the decline is ending have formed yet. At the same time, after the prolonged fall, a short-term upward correction is possible and would not contradict the main bearish trend. The current price is below the proposed entry point, so selling at market appears less attractive from a risk-to-reward perspective. The baseline scenario involves placing a pending Sell Limit order at 1.3275 and entering a short position after a corrective recovery. The 1.3275–1.3300 area acts as the nearest resistance zone, while consolidation above 1.3300 would significantly weaken the scenario for a continuation of the decline. Additional resistance is located at 1.3325.

The nearest important support level is at 1.3225, and a break below it would confirm that the downward momentum remains intact. The first target is at 1.3200, offering downside potential of 75 pips from the entry point. The second target at 1.3175 offers downside potential of 100 pips. A stop loss at 1.3300 limits the risk to 25 pips. The risk-to-reward ratio is therefore 1:3 for the first target and 1:4 for the second. The scenario remains valid while the price stays below 1.3300 and involves selling after a corrective return towards the 1.3275 area rather than at current levels.





Trading plan

Current price: 1.3290

Entry point: 1.3275

Target 1: 1.3200

Target 2: 1.3175

Stop loss: 1.3300

Risk-to-reward ratio: 1:3 and 1:4

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XAUUSD trade idea

XAUUSD analysis on the H4 chart shows that after a series of declines, prices approached an important support area, although the medium-term structure is still viewed as predominantly bullish. The current price is above the proposed entry point, so buying at market appears less attractive from a risk-to-reward perspective. The baseline scenario involves placing a pending Buy Limit order at 4,216.50 and entering a long position after an additional short-term decline. The 4,215–4,216.50 area is viewed as a key zone for renewed buying, while consolidation below 4,176.50 would significantly weaken the bullish scenario. Trading may remain mixed and volatile in the meantime.

The first target is at 4,333.30, offering upside potential of 116.80 points from the entry point. The second target at 4,353.30 offers upside potential of 136.80 points. A stop loss at 4,176.50 limits the risk to 40 points. The risk-to-reward ratio is therefore approximately 1:2.9 for the first target and 1:3.4 for the second. The scenario remains valid while the price stays above 4,176.50 and involves buying specifically after a decline towards the 4,216.50 area rather than at current levels.





Trading plan

Current price: 4,271.30

Entry point: 4,216.50

Target 1: 4,333.30

Target 2: 4,353.30

Stop loss: 4,176.50

Risk-to-reward ratio: 1:2.9 and 1:3.4

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US 30 trade idea

US 30 analysis on the H4 chart shows that a pronounced bearish structure remains in place. After reversing from the 52,518 area, prices declined consistently, while signs of weakening bearish momentum remain limited. At the same time, the price has approached the previous local low around 51,259–51,287, where the decline temporarily slowed. The current price is below the proposed entry point, so selling at market appears less attractive from a risk-to-reward perspective. The baseline scenario involves placing a pending Sell Limit order at 51,800 and entering a short position after a corrective recovery. The 51,800–51,950 area acts as the nearest resistance zone, while consolidation above 51,950 would significantly weaken the bearish scenario. Higher resistance levels are located at 52,142 and 52,518.

The first target is at 51,287, offering downside potential of 513 points from the entry point. The second target at 51,020 offers downside potential of 780 points. A stop loss at 51,950 limits the risk to 150 points. The risk-to-reward ratio is therefore approximately 1:3.4 for the first target and 1:5.2 for the second. The scenario remains valid while the price stays below 51,950 and involves selling specifically after a corrective rise towards the 51,800 area rather than at current levels.





Trading plan

Current price: 51,365

Entry point: 51,800

Target 1: 51,287

Target 2: 51,020

Stop loss: 51,950

Risk-to-reward ratio: 1:3.4 and 1:5.2

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