Trade ideas for USDJPY, XAUUSD, and US 30 are available today. The ideas expire on 25 September 2026 at 11:00 PM (server time, UTC +3).
The medium-term outlook for USDJPY remains bullish despite the decline in the RSI indicator. Buying on declines remains the preferred scenario. In the near term, a short-term correction is possible, which may lead to a test of the key support level at 157.40. A confident rebound from this level would strengthen bullish interest and point to a resumption of the upward move in USDJPY. Today’s USDJPY trade idea involves placing a pending Buy Limit order.
The news backdrop for USDJPY shows a bias towards bearish expectations at 54% versus 46%. The risk-to-maximum-profit ratio exceeds 1:5. Potential profit at the first take-profit level is 160 points and 200 points at the second, while potential losses are limited to 40 points.
The outlook for XAUUSD remains bearish despite expectations of a temporary rise in prices. Selling from current levels offers an unfavourable risk-to-reward ratio, so opening short positions at higher prices remains the preferred scenario. In the near term, a bullish correction towards strong resistance at 4,360 USD is possible. An approach to this level may attract sellers. Today’s XAUUSD trade idea involves placing a pending Sell Limit order.
The news backdrop for XAUUSD shows a bias towards bullish expectations at 57% versus 43%. The risk-to-maximum-profit ratio exceeds 1:3. Potential profit at the first take-profit level is 10,400 points and 11,400 points at the second, while potential losses are limited to 3,380 points.
The short-term outlook for US30Cash remains bearish. A reversal candlestick formed near the lower end of the move, indicating an attempt by buyers to halt the decline. A corrective rise is expected in the near term. The main scenario remains a continuation of the decline in US30Cash, so price growth is viewed as an opportunity to open short positions with a tight stop loss, anticipating a resumption of the downward move. Today’s US30Cash trade idea involves placing a pending Sell Limit order.
The news backdrop for US30Cash shows a bias towards bearish expectations at 72% versus 28%. The risk-to-maximum-profit ratio exceeds 1:4. Potential profit at the first take-profit level is 8,060 points and 12,450 points at the second, while potential losses are limited to 2,820 points.
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Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.