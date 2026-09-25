Trade ideas for USDJPY, XAUUSD, and US 30 are available today. The ideas expire on 25 September 2026 at 11:00 PM (server time, UTC +3).

USDJPY trade idea

The medium-term outlook for USDJPY remains bullish despite the decline in the RSI indicator. Buying on declines remains the preferred scenario. In the near term, a short-term correction is possible, which may lead to a test of the key support level at 157.40. A confident rebound from this level would strengthen bullish interest and point to a resumption of the upward move in USDJPY. Today’s USDJPY trade idea involves placing a pending Buy Limit order.

The news backdrop for USDJPY shows a bias towards bearish expectations at 54% versus 46%. The risk-to-maximum-profit ratio exceeds 1:5. Potential profit at the first take-profit level is 160 points and 200 points at the second, while potential losses are limited to 40 points.





Trading plan

Current price: 157.81

Entry point: 157.40

Target 1: 159.00

Target 2: 159.40

Stop loss: 157.00

Risk-to-reward ratio: 1:5

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XAUUSD trade idea

The outlook for XAUUSD remains bearish despite expectations of a temporary rise in prices. Selling from current levels offers an unfavourable risk-to-reward ratio, so opening short positions at higher prices remains the preferred scenario. In the near term, a bullish correction towards strong resistance at 4,360 USD is possible. An approach to this level may attract sellers. Today’s XAUUSD trade idea involves placing a pending Sell Limit order.

The news backdrop for XAUUSD shows a bias towards bullish expectations at 57% versus 43%. The risk-to-maximum-profit ratio exceeds 1:3. Potential profit at the first take-profit level is 10,400 points and 11,400 points at the second, while potential losses are limited to 3,380 points.





Trading plan

Current price: 4,305.07

Entry point: 4,359.50

Target 1: 4,255.50

Target 2: 4,245.50

Stop loss: 4,393.30

Risk-to-reward ratio: more than 1:3

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US 30 trade idea

The short-term outlook for US30Cash remains bearish. A reversal candlestick formed near the lower end of the move, indicating an attempt by buyers to halt the decline. A corrective rise is expected in the near term. The main scenario remains a continuation of the decline in US30Cash, so price growth is viewed as an opportunity to open short positions with a tight stop loss, anticipating a resumption of the downward move. Today’s US30Cash trade idea involves placing a pending Sell Limit order.

The news backdrop for US30Cash shows a bias towards bearish expectations at 72% versus 28%. The risk-to-maximum-profit ratio exceeds 1:4. Potential profit at the first take-profit level is 8,060 points and 12,450 points at the second, while potential losses are limited to 2,820 points.





Trading plan

Current price: 51,516

Entry point: 51,850

Target 1: 51,044

Target 2: 50,605

Stop loss: 52,132

Risk-to-reward ratio: more than 1:4

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