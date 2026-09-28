Trade ideas for USDJPY, XAUUSD, and GBPUSD are available today. The ideas expire on 29 September 2026 at 8:00 AM (server time, UTC +3).
USDJPY analysis shows that the medium-term bias remains bullish. Buying from current levels appears less attractive from a risk-to-reward perspective, while a pullback towards the 157.05 level offers a more favourable entry point. Against this backdrop, the baseline scenario suggests buying on a pullback. Today’s USDJPY trade idea involves placing a pending Buy Limit order at 157.05. The support level is located at 157.05. Pullbacks should be limited by yesterday’s low.
The news backdrop for the USDJPY pair shows a slight advantage for sellers at 52% versus 48%, although the technical outlook still suggests continued gains after a correction. The trade appears attractive from a risk-to-reward perspective. The first target at 158.65 offers upside potential of 160 pips, while the second target at 159.25 increases the potential profit to 220 pips. A stop loss at 156.65 limits the risk to 40 pips, corresponding to a risk-to-reward ratio of 1:4 for the first target and 1:5.5 for the second.
XAUUSD analysis shows that the market is currently trading at extreme overbought levels, with a stronger correction expected. The Ichimoku Cloud is located above the current price, so the anticipated rise should be limited. For this reason, the preferred strategy is to sell on a pullback with a tight stop loss, anticipating a downward reversal. Selling at current levels appears less attractive from a risk-to-reward perspective, while a pullback towards the 4,304.20 level offers a more comfortable entry point. Today’s XAUUSD trade idea involves placing a pending Sell Limit order at 4,304.20. The resistance level is located at 4,304.20.
The news backdrop for XAUUSD shows a slight advantage for buyers at 52% versus 48%, although the technical picture points to overbought conditions and a high likelihood of a downward correction. The trade appears attractive from a risk-to-reward perspective. The first target at 4,163.70 offers downside potential of 140 points, while the second target at 4,105.30 increases the potential profit to 199 points. A stop loss at 4,353.40 limits the risk to 49 points, corresponding to a risk-to-reward ratio of 1:2.9 for the first target and 1:4.1 for the second.
GBPUSD analysis shows that the market has not yet provided clear signals that the downward move is ending. Although the market remains bearish, a correction is possible without invalidating the broader downside scenario. Selling at current levels appears less attractive from a risk-to-reward perspective, while a pullback towards the 1.3250 level offers a more comfortable entry point. Against this backdrop, the baseline scenario suggests selling on a pullback. Today’s GBPUSD trade idea involves placing a pending Sell Limit order at 1.3250. A breakout below 1.3225 would confirm the bearish momentum.
The news backdrop for the GBPUSD pair shows an advantage for sellers at 57% versus 43%, supporting the bearish outlook. The technical picture also points to a continued downward move after a possible correction. The trade appears attractive from a risk-to-reward perspective. The first target at 1.3175 offers downside potential of 75 pips, while the second target at 1.3150 increases the potential profit to 100 pips. A stop loss at 1.3275 limits the risk to 25 pips, corresponding to a risk-to-reward ratio of 1:3 for the first target and 1:4 for the second.
The EURUSD outlook for 2026 and 2027: key levels on the daily chart, three trading scenarios and the policy gap between the Fed and the ECB that drives the pair.
Where gold could trade in 2026: key levels, three trading scenarios with entry triggers and the forecasts from J.P. Morgan, Deutsche Bank and Goldman Sachs.
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.