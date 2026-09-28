Trade ideas for USDJPY, XAUUSD, and GBPUSD are available today. The ideas expire on 29 September 2026 at 8:00 AM (server time, UTC +3).

USDJPY trade idea

USDJPY analysis shows that the medium-term bias remains bullish. Buying from current levels appears less attractive from a risk-to-reward perspective, while a pullback towards the 157.05 level offers a more favourable entry point. Against this backdrop, the baseline scenario suggests buying on a pullback. Today’s USDJPY trade idea involves placing a pending Buy Limit order at 157.05. The support level is located at 157.05. Pullbacks should be limited by yesterday’s low.

The news backdrop for the USDJPY pair shows a slight advantage for sellers at 52% versus 48%, although the technical outlook still suggests continued gains after a correction. The trade appears attractive from a risk-to-reward perspective. The first target at 158.65 offers upside potential of 160 pips, while the second target at 159.25 increases the potential profit to 220 pips. A stop loss at 156.65 limits the risk to 40 pips, corresponding to a risk-to-reward ratio of 1:4 for the first target and 1:5.5 for the second.





Trading plan

Current price: 157.45

Entry point: 157.05

Target 1: 158.65

Target 2: 159.25

Stop loss: 156.65

Risk-to-reward ratio: 1:4 and 1:5.5

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XAUUSD trade idea

XAUUSD analysis shows that the market is currently trading at extreme overbought levels, with a stronger correction expected. The Ichimoku Cloud is located above the current price, so the anticipated rise should be limited. For this reason, the preferred strategy is to sell on a pullback with a tight stop loss, anticipating a downward reversal. Selling at current levels appears less attractive from a risk-to-reward perspective, while a pullback towards the 4,304.20 level offers a more comfortable entry point. Today’s XAUUSD trade idea involves placing a pending Sell Limit order at 4,304.20. The resistance level is located at 4,304.20.

The news backdrop for XAUUSD shows a slight advantage for buyers at 52% versus 48%, although the technical picture points to overbought conditions and a high likelihood of a downward correction. The trade appears attractive from a risk-to-reward perspective. The first target at 4,163.70 offers downside potential of 140 points, while the second target at 4,105.30 increases the potential profit to 199 points. A stop loss at 4,353.40 limits the risk to 49 points, corresponding to a risk-to-reward ratio of 1:2.9 for the first target and 1:4.1 for the second.





Trading plan

Current price: 4,155.00

Entry point: 4,304.20

Target 1: 4,163.70

Target 2: 4,105.30

Stop loss: 4,353.40

Risk-to-reward ratio: 1:2.9 and 1:4.1

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GBPUSD trade idea

GBPUSD analysis shows that the market has not yet provided clear signals that the downward move is ending. Although the market remains bearish, a correction is possible without invalidating the broader downside scenario. Selling at current levels appears less attractive from a risk-to-reward perspective, while a pullback towards the 1.3250 level offers a more comfortable entry point. Against this backdrop, the baseline scenario suggests selling on a pullback. Today’s GBPUSD trade idea involves placing a pending Sell Limit order at 1.3250. A breakout below 1.3225 would confirm the bearish momentum.

The news backdrop for the GBPUSD pair shows an advantage for sellers at 57% versus 43%, supporting the bearish outlook. The technical picture also points to a continued downward move after a possible correction. The trade appears attractive from a risk-to-reward perspective. The first target at 1.3175 offers downside potential of 75 pips, while the second target at 1.3150 increases the potential profit to 100 pips. A stop loss at 1.3275 limits the risk to 25 pips, corresponding to a risk-to-reward ratio of 1:3 for the first target and 1:4 for the second.





Trading plan

Current price: 1.3247

Entry point: 1.3250

Target 1: 1.3175

Target 2: 1.3150

Stop loss: 1.3275

Risk-to-reward ratio: 1:3 and 1:4

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