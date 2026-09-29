Trade ideas for JP 225, XAUUSD, and US 500 are available today. The ideas expire on 30 September 2026 at 8:00 AM (server time, UTC +3).

JP 225 trade idea

JP225Cash analysis shows that the medium-term bias remains bearish. Following a failed recovery attempt, the index resumed its decline, so selling at current levels offers a less attractive risk-to-reward ratio. A more favourable entry point would emerge upon a corrective return towards the 66,700 level. Against this backdrop, the baseline scenario suggests selling on a pullback. Today’s JP225Cash trade idea involves placing a pending Sell Limit order at 66,700. The nearest resistance level is located in the same area, while consolidation above 67,150 would significantly weaken the bearish scenario.

The news backdrop for JP225Cash also supports sellers at 73% versus 27% buyers. The first target at 64,900 offers downside potential of 1,800 points from the entry point, while the second target at 64,500 increases the potential profit to 2,200 points. A stop loss at 67,150 limits the risk to 450 points, corresponding to a risk-to-reward ratio of 1:4 for the first target and about 1:4.9 for the second.





Trading plan

Current price: 64,991

Entry point: 66,700

Target 1: 64,900

Target 2: 64,500

Stop loss: 67,150

Risk-to-reward ratio: 1:4 and 1:4.9

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XAUUSD trade idea

XAUUSD analysis on the H4 chart shows signs of local stabilisation in the 4,100–4,130 area after a sharp decline. Selling pressure has noticeably eased, and recent candlesticks indicate an attempt by buyers to form a base for a corrective rebound. At the same time, as the current price is above the proposed entry point, buying at market appears less attractive from a risk-to-reward perspective. The baseline scenario involves placing a pending Buy Limit order at 4,105 and entering a long position after a local pullback. Holding above 4,055 keeps the recovery scenario intact.

The news backdrop remains slightly tilted towards sellers at 52% versus 48% buyers, so the expected upward move should be viewed as a correction after a strong downward wave. The first target at 4,284 offers upside potential of 179 points from the entry point, while the second target at 4,321 increases the potential profit to 216 points. A stop loss at 4,055 limits the risk to 50 points, resulting in a risk-to-reward ratio of about 1:3.6 for the first target and 1:4.3 for the second.





Trading plan

Current price: 4,127.75

Entry point: 4,105

Target 1: 4,284

Target 2: 4,321

Stop loss: 4,055

Risk-to-reward ratio: 1:3.6 and 1:4.3

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US 500 trade idea

US500Cash analysis shows that after a decline, the index is attempting to stabilise in the 7,650–7,700 area on the H4 chart. The trade idea is already active following an entry at 7,690, although the current price is slightly below the entry point, so the recovery scenario remains under pressure for now. The key support level is 7,652: as long as it holds, a rebound remains possible, first towards 7,800 and then 7,825. Consolidation below 7,652 would invalidate the baseline upside scenario.

The news backdrop is almost balanced, although buyers retain a slight advantage at 51% versus 49% sellers. The first target at 7,800 offers upside potential of 110 points from the entry point, while the second target at 7,825 offers 135 points of upside potential. A stop loss at 7,652 limits the risk to 38 points, corresponding to a risk-to-reward ratio of about 1:2.9 for the first target and 1:3.6 for the second.





Trading plan

Current price: 7,678

Entry point: 7,690

Target 1: 7,800

Target 2: 7,825

Stop loss: 7,652

Risk-to-reward ratio: 1:2.9 and 1:3.6

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