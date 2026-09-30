Trade ideas for EURUSD, XAUUSD, and USDJPY are available today. The ideas expire on 1 October 2026 at 8:00 AM (server time, UTC +3).

EURUSD trade idea

EURUSD analysis shows that the market has not yet clearly signalled that the downward move is ending. The lack of buying interest is a cause for concern. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is trending lower, with the outlook remaining bearish. The 20-hour exponential moving average (EMA) is located at 1.1362 and acts as dynamic resistance. A move towards 1.1335 activated our short position. Selling from current levels offers an acceptable risk-to-reward ratio. Today’s EURUSD trade idea involves placing a pending Sell Limit order at 1.1335.

The news backdrop for EURUSD shows an advantage for sellers at 60% versus 40%, supporting the bearish outlook. The technical picture also indicates a continued downward move. The trade appears attractive from a risk-to-reward perspective. The first target at 1.1272 offers downside potential of 63 pips, while the second target at 1.1250 increases the potential profit to 85 pips. A stop loss at 1.1363 limits the risk to 28 pips, corresponding to a risk-to-reward ratio of 1:2.3 for the first target and 1:3 for the second.





Trading plan

Current price: 1.1348

Entry point: 1.1335

Target 1: 1.1272

Target 2: 1.1250

Stop loss: 1.1363

Risk-to-reward ratio: 1:2.3 and 1:3

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XAUUSD trade idea

XAUUSD analysis shows that after strong selling pressure at the beginning of the week, the pair consolidated yesterday with little change, while all price action remained in the lower half of the previous day’s range. Selling is being recorded during the Asian session. The support level is located at 4,123.00. Buying from current levels appears less attractive from a risk-to-reward perspective, while a pullback towards the 4,123.00 area offers a more favourable entry point. Against this backdrop, the baseline scenario suggests buying on a pullback. Today’s XAUUSD trade idea involves placing a pending Buy Limit order at 4,123.00.

The news backdrop for XAUUSD shows a clear advantage for buyers at 57% versus 43%, supporting the bullish outlook. The technical picture also suggests a continued upward move after a correction. The trade appears attractive from a risk-to-reward perspective. The first target at 4,277.00 offers upside potential of 154 points, while the second target at 4,300.00 increases the potential profit to 177 points. A stop loss at 4,078.00 limits the risk to 45 points, corresponding to a risk-to-reward ratio of 1:3.4 for the first target and 1:3.9 for the second.





Trading plan

Current price: 4,195.00

Entry point: 4,123.00

Target 1: 4,277.00

Target 2: 4,300.00

Stop loss: 4,078.00

Risk-to-reward ratio: 1:3.4 and 1:3.9

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USDJPY trade idea

USDJPY analysis shows that the medium-term bias remains bullish. Buying at current levels appears less attractive from a risk-to-reward perspective, while a pullback towards the 156.60 area offers a more comfortable entry point. A temporary downward move is expected before growth resumes. Against this backdrop, the baseline scenario suggests buying on a pullback. Today’s USDJPY trade idea involves placing a pending Buy Limit order at 156.60. The support level is located at 156.60.

The news backdrop for USDJPY shows a slight advantage for buyers at 51% versus 49%, supporting the bullish outlook. The technical picture also allows for a continuation of the upward move after a correction. The trade appears attractive from a risk-to-reward perspective. The first target at 158.70 offers upside potential of 210 pips, while the second target at 159.50 increases the potential profit to 290 pips. A stop loss at 156.00 limits the risk to 60 pips, resulting in a risk-to-reward ratio of 1:3.5 for the first target and 1:4.8 for the second.





Trading plan

Current price: 157.00

Entry point: 156.60

Target 1: 158.70

Target 2: 159.50

Stop loss: 156.00

Risk-to-reward ratio: 1:3.5 and 1:4.8

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