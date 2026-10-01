Trade ideas for EURUSD, XAUUSD, and DE 40 are available today. The ideas expire on 2 October 2026 at 8:00 AM (server time, UTC +3).

EURUSD trade idea

EURUSD analysis shows that on the H4 chart, the structure remains predominantly bearish, although signs of stabilisation are forming in the 1.1325–1.1350 area. Buying from current levels appears premature, so the baseline scenario suggests entering only after confirmation of a recovery. Today’s EURUSD trade idea involves placing a pending Buy Stop order at 1.1350. Consolidation above this level would signal stronger buying interest and allow for a corrective move towards 1.1425 and then 1.1450. A move below 1.1325 would invalidate the bullish scenario.

The news backdrop for EURUSD shows a clear advantage for sellers at 61% versus 39%, so the upside idea remains counter-trend and requires confirmation through a break above 1.1350. The first target at 1.1425 offers upside potential of 75 pips from the entry point, while the second target at 1.1450 increases the potential profit to 100 pips. A stop loss at 1.1325 limits the risk to 25 pips, corresponding to a risk-to-reward ratio of 1:3 for the first target and 1:4 for the second.





Trading plan

Current price: 1.1324

Entry point: 1.1350

Target 1: 1.1425

Target 2: 1.1450

Stop loss: 1.1325

Risk-to-reward ratio: 1:3 and 1:4

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XAUUSD trade idea

XAUUSD analysis shows that on the H4 chart, an attempt at recovery has formed after a sharp decline. The price held above the local lows and moved into a corrective rise, although buying from current levels appears less attractive from a risk-to-reward perspective. A more comfortable entry point forms on a pullback towards the 4,129 area. Against this backdrop, the baseline scenario involves placing a pending Buy Limit order at 4,129. Holding above 4,089 would preserve the recovery potential towards 4,264 and then 4,285.

The news backdrop also slightly supports buyers at 55% versus 45% sellers. The first target at 4,264 offers upside potential of 135 points from the entry point, while the second target at 4,285 increases the potential profit to 156 points. A stop loss at 4,089 limits the risk to 40 points, corresponding to a risk-to-reward ratio of about 1:3.4 for the first target and 1:3.9 for the second.





Trading plan

Current price: 4,190.70

Entry point: 4,129

Target 1: 4,264

Target 2: 4,285

Stop loss: 4,089

Risk-to-reward ratio: 1:3.4 and 1:3.9

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DE 40 trade idea

DE 40 analysis shows that on the H4 chart, following a sharp decline, the index is attempting to form a local base in the 25,000–25,100 area. The trade is already active following an entry at 25,110, while the current price remains almost at the entry point. Despite the prevailing downward structure, the strong sell-off creates conditions for a corrective recovery. As long as the price remains above 24,951, the baseline scenario suggests a rise first towards 25,563 and then 25,660.

The news backdrop currently favours sellers at 63% versus 37%, so the expected upward move should be viewed as a correction within the broader downward structure. The first target at 25,563 offers upside potential of 453 points from the entry point, while the second target at 25,660 offers 550 points. A stop loss at 24,951 limits the risk to 159 points, corresponding to a risk-to-reward ratio of about 1:2.8 for the first target and 1:3.5 for the second.





Trading plan

Current price: 25,122

Entry point: 25,110

Target 1: 25,563

Target 2: 25,660

Stop loss: 24,951

Risk-to-reward ratio: 1:2.8 and 1:3.5

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